Cheryl Shinton Appointed President of Stoner Bunting Advertising

Stoner Bunting Advertising promotes Cheryl Shinton to President as it celebrates 40 years, driving innovation, AI integration, and growth in new industries.

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stoner Bunting Advertising is pleased to announce the promotion of Cheryl Shinton to President, effective January 27, 2025. This leadership transition comes as the agency celebrates its 40th anniversary, marking four decades of marketing excellence and innovation. Formerly the agency’s Chief Operating Officer, Shinton has played a pivotal role in modernizing operations, accelerating digital transformation, and fostering a culture of collaboration—positioning the agency for continued growth and adaptability in a rapidly changing industry.Shinton’s journey with Stoner Bunting spans over a decade. She joined the agency in 2008, gaining external experience before returning in 2016. Throughout her 12 cumulative years, she has harnessed her expertise in strategy, operations, and client service to strengthen the agency’s position as a leader in B2B marketing. As COO, Shinton led efforts to digitize processes, improve scalability, and ensure business continuity during the pandemic, helping the agency navigate unprecedented challenges with resilience.“As COO, Cheryl drove the adoption of new technologies and streamlined processes, ensuring our team consistently delivers innovative solutions in an increasingly competitive market,” said Dan Nguyen, CEO of Stoner Bunting. “Now, as President, she will uphold excellence while accelerating the growth of our client base.”Looking ahead, Shinton is committed to expanding Stoner Bunting’s expertise beyond its strong foundation in B2B Building Products marketing to include industries like Life Sciences, Pharma, and Agriculture. She also plans to further work closely with her team to incorporate AI into business operations and client solutions. Shinton views AI not as a trend, but as a powerful tool that, when applied with ingenuity and strategic insight, can enhance performance while increasing efficiency. She aims to lean into AI to improve client results and the agency’s ability to innovate and scale without losing the human touch that drives tangible business growth.“I’m honored to step into this role and continue building on Stoner Bunting’s legacy of success,” said Shinton. “The world is changing fast, and embracing ever-changing technologies is key to helping our clients stay ahead. I’m excited to lead that effort, driving innovation and measurable results.”About Stoner Bunting AdvertisingFounded in 1984, Stoner Bunting Advertising is a full-service B2B marketing agency with over 40 years of experience. The agency specializes in complex B2B industries and creates strategic solutions to help clients grow their brands and achieve measurable success. Learn more at www.stonerbunting.com

