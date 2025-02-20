Rick Jordan CEO of ReachOut -- with Chris Gardner (Pursuit of Happyness) and David Meltzer (Legendary Sports Executive) Rick Jordan Speaking at Cre8tiveCon Chicago 2025

CEO brings Brand & AI monetization to main stage while gathering elite entrepreneurs and investors for private dinner with 'Pursuit of Happyness" author

Yuenglings Ice Cream Corp (OTCMKTS:YCRM)

I love helping people win. Whether it's our shareholders seeing massive value creation, our clients transforming through AI, or entrepreneurs ready to scale. I'm pumped for this weekend!” — Rick Jordan - CEO of ReachOut

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReachOut Technology, today is announcing CEO Rick Jordan will deliver a keynote on brand monetization at Cre8tiveCon 2025 in Chicago this weekend on Saturday Feb. 22nd, amplifying the company's position at the intersection of AI innovation and enterprise value creation.The three-day event at Chicago's Intercontinental Hotel features Jordan alongside legendary business titans. Jordan's mainstage "Monetize Your Brand" demonstrates ReachOut's growing influence in digital transformation and implementation strategies."Building a powerful brand isn't just theory for me. We turned ReachOut into a market disruptor because of it. When you know how to monetize your brand properly, your growth potential in insane," stated Rick Jordan, CEO of ReachOut Technology.Prior to the main conference, Jordan is hosting an exclusive VIP dinner on Friday February 21st with Chris Gardner, whose story inspired the film "The Pursuit of Happyness" (played by Will Smith), and David Meltzer renowned sports executive and entrepreneur. This intimate gathering of 40+ elite entrepreneurs and investors aligns with ReachOut's aggressive growth strategy and market expansion initiatives."We're not just participating in the conversation about AI and monetization...we're leading it," Jordan emphasized. "The strategies I'm sharing at Cre8tive Con are the same ones driving ReachOut's transformation of the managed services industry."Jordan will also speak on AI Monetization and participate in the conference's "Money Panel" alongside industry leaders, addressing practical AI implementation and monetization strategies for 2025. This session directly relates to ReachOut's recent announcement of groundbreaking AI initiatives in managed services automation.Follow for to keep up with events and news:For information on booking, media appearances, and investor relations:pr@reachoutit.com312-288-8008----------------------------------------About ReachOut Technology:***(Recently completing a reverse merger with Yuenglings Ice Cream Corp OTC:YCRM to go public )ReachOut Technology is a nationwide managed IT services and cybersecurity provider revolutionizing how businesses handle their technology infrastructure. As the first MSP to successfully transition from startup to public company, ReachOut combines enterprise-grade IT management at small business prices, advanced cybersecurity solutions, and cutting-edge AI and blockchain security initiatives with aggressive expansion strategies. Through organic sales growth and strategic acquisitions across the U.S., ReachOut is building America's premier MSP brand while disrupting traditional service models with AI-powered automation. Led by CEO Rick Jordan, ReachOut delivers comprehensive technology solutions to businesses nationwide while executing a clear vision for market leadership. The company is transforming the MSP industry through innovative technology deployment and a growth strategy that shatters conventional expansion limitations. For more information, visit reachoutit.com.About Rick Jordan:Rick Jordan built his success on one thing: doing the work. No excuses. From building computers at 10 to becoming head of his family at 16 after his father's passing, Jordan's journey is defined by relentless forward momentum. As founder and CEO of ReachOut Technology (OTC: YCRM), he transformed a startup into the first publicly traded MSP to go from startup to trading, revolutionizing the industry's growth model.Host of the globally ranked podcast "ALL IN with Rick Jordan," his raw truth about leadership, business, and life reaches millions across 70+ countries. A nationally recognized voice on cybersecurity, business, and motivation, Jordan shares stages at events like VeeCon, while appearing regularly as an expert on Bloomberg, Fox, CBS, and NewsNation.From leading a 10,000+ server refresh at Merrill Lynch when he was just 19, then the first GeekSquad agent in Chicago, to building ReachOut's enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions for small businesses, Jordan transforms how organizations handle technology and security. Now also building TRUSTLESS, a blockchain identity and security platform to complement ReachOut, he's redefining how businesses protect, share, and trust sensitive information in a decentralized world.Jordan's expertise spans cybersecurity, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and enterprise value creation, making him a sought-after voice on the future of business and technology. His "ALL IN" values drives both his personal brand and ReachOut's aggressive national expansion, setting new standards for growth and innovation in the technology sector.And yes, he never runs from three things: problems, hard work... or a good Scotch.----------------------------------------Information about Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. 