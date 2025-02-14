YCRM ReachOut Technology Resumes Trading, Details Strategic AI and Blockchain Plans

CEO Rick Jordan announces return to active trading, strategic stake in blockchain company TRUSTLESS, and partnership with AI platform for Autonomous Service

Yuengling's Ice Cream Corporation (OTCMKTS:YCRM)

We've created perfect strategic alignment. Perfect positioning. Perfect timing.” — Rick Jordan - CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReachOut Technology ("ReachOut"), wholly owned subsidiary of Yuengling's Ice Cream Corporation (OTC: YCRM), today is marking several transformative milestones with the release of a comprehensive shareholder letter from Founder and CEO Rick Jordan.**TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS**The letter details multiple strategic developments positioning ReachOut Technology for significant expansion in 2025.**AUDIT COMPLETION & MARKET STATUS**ReachOut Technology has successfully returned to active trading, emerging from the Expert Market designation following completion of an extensive audit process. This comprehensive review encompassed the original YCRM vehicle, ReachOut's historical financials (2 years), and two strategic acquisitions (2 years each) – culminating in five separate full audits, including a consolidated transition period audit (10-KT). Followed by three 10-Q filings for 2024."The temporary delisting was excruciating, but it forged something extraordinary," stated Rick Jordan, CEO of ReachOut Technology. "This horrendous process, while time-consuming, has established a rock-solid foundation for our future growth. The resilience demonstrated speaks volumes about what's coming next."**NAME CHANGE & CORPORATE IDENTITY TRANSFORMATION**The company has re-submitted its FINRA application for name and symbol change, initiating the final phase of its corporate transformation. The regulatory review process typically spans 60 days, althought sometimes several months, and the company is already actively engaging to expedite completion."This isn't just paperwork," Jordan emphasized. "This is who we are. This is what we've built. ReachOut Technology is about to take its rightful place in the market."**2025 GROWTH INITIATIVES**ReachOut Technology is unveiling an aggressive growth strategy encompassing three key pillars: accelerated organic sales expansion, active pursuit of strategic acquisitions, and targeted market penetration initiatives. The company reports a rapidly expanding pipeline for both organic growth and acquisition opportunities."Let me be crystal clear about our growth strategy," Jordan stated. "We're going ALL IN. Our pipeline is stacking, and we're just getting started."**TRUSTLESS**In a significant strategic move, ReachOut Technology is announcing it is securing a substantial stake in TRUSTLESS, a blockchain security disruptor. Jordan will serve as CEO of both organizations, creating powerful strategic alignment. This equity position strategically positions ReachOut to capitalize on TRUSTLESS' growth trajectory and future liquidity events."This isn't just another blockchain company," Jordan explained. "TRUSTLESS represents a complete reimagining of how handling digital identity and sensitive data is approached. Through leadership of both organizations, we've created perfect strategic alignment. Perfect positioning. Perfect timing." Jordan recently appeared on David Meltzer's global podcast "The Playbook" to discuss TRUSTLESS.**ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INITIATIVES**ReachOut Technology reveals partnering with Neo AI aimed at developing the industry's first fully autonomous Level 1 Technician. Early implementations demonstrate transformative results: 35% faster ticket resolution times and dramatic cost reductions. This initiative breaks the traditional MSP growth model by enabling exponential scaling without proportional overhead increases."While others talk about AI, and MSP's are scared of it, we're deploying it," Jordan emphasized. "This enables us to scale massively without the traditional overhead that kills most MSP margins. While other providers remain stuck adding technicians with every new client, we're shattering that model completely."**VISIBILITY & THOUGHT LEADERSHIP**The company continues expanding its market presence through strategic speaking engagements. Recent appearances include Jordan's presentation on blockchain and digital identity at CES's Web3 stage. Upcoming engagements feature keynoting alongside David Meltzer at Cre8tive Con in Chicago, addressing "How to Successfully use AI and Monetize in 2025."**LOOKING FORWARD**With audit completion, strategic partnerships, and clear growth initiatives in place, ReachOut Technology stands poised for significant expansion in 2025."To those who stuck with us through the audit process...THANK YOU. Your patience is about to be rewarded," Jordan concluded. "We're not just planning for growth... we're executing on it. Right now."------------------------------For media, TV appearance and Investor Relations Contact:Email: pr@reachoutit.comPhone: 312-288-8008Information about Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company’s need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cybersecurity industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company’s products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as “may,” “will,” “can” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “predict,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company’s with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov

