ReachOut Technology Granted Restraining Order Against Former RedGear Owners Luciano Aguayo & Armando Gonzalez

ReachOut Technology

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 2, 2024, the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois entered a Temporary Restraining Order against Luciano Aguayo and Armando Gonzalez, the former owners of RedGear, LLC, in the case of ReachOut Technology Corp. v. Luciano Aguayo & Armando Gonzalez, Case No. 24 CV 3408, based on the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, a statute designed to protect against computer hacking.

About ReachOut:
ReachOut Technology Corp. (“ReachOut”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of publicly traded Yuengling’s Ice Cream Corp. (the “Company”) (OTC: YCRM), and a leading provider of IT and cybersecurity services to small and medium-sized businesses. ReachOut acquired RedGear LLC in the Fall of 2023.

