BioAnalysis founder Lake Paul named PBJ Diversity honoree for building biotech hub in Kensington with focus on community impact.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioAnalysis Founder Named Philadelphia Business Journal Diversity Honoree

Lake Paul, who transformed a former Kensington factory into a thriving biotechnology research center, has been named a 2025 Diversity in Business honoree by the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Paul founded BioAnalysis LLC in one of Philadelphia's most challenged neighborhoods, deliberately choosing Kensington to show that a high-tech company could succeed there while creating local opportunities. Today, the collaborative research organization serves more than 100 clients, from startups to multinational companies.

"We wanted to prove that scientific excellence and community impact could go hand in hand," Paul said. "Our location isn't just about having a business address – it's about showing what's possible in Kensington."

Under Paul's leadership, BioAnalysis secured a $1 million state grant to renovate 9,000 square feet of factory space into research laboratories. The company's workforce reflects its commitment to diversity, with over 35% of employees being people of color and women making up more than half the staff.

Beyond the lab, Paul has built partnerships with local nonprofits including Life Science Cares Philadelphia, HopeWorks and Philabundance to address community challenges from poverty to workforce development.

His path to biotechnology leadership began in Guyana. After moving to Miami at 13, he earned a full scholarship to study biology at the University of Miami. Before pursuing his Ph.D. in biophysics at Purdue University, he spent a year teaching science in his Miami neighborhood.

The Philadelphia Business Journal will profile Paul and fellow honorees in a special edition published Feb. 21. Award recipients will be celebrated at a luncheon Feb. 20 at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. Read more about this event by visiting: https://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia/news/2024/12/11/diversity-in-business-awards-2025-philadelphia.html.

About BioAnalysis LLC

BioAnalysis LLC, based in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, is a collaborative, contract research organization providing analytical services for gene therapy and biotherapeutics development. Founded in 2019, the company combines scientific excellence with community impact, serving clients world-wide while actively creating opportunities in the life sciences industry for local community members. For more information, visit www.BioAnalysisllc.com

