CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world faces increasing geopolitical instability, the University of Cambridge hosted Firewalling the Future: World in 2025 and Beyond, a high-level and thought-provoking conference organized by the Centre for Geopolitics, Women Leaders for Ukraine, Cambridge Ukrainian Studies, and Price for Freedom with the support of leading international experts, policymakers, and security professionals from 17 countries.“The question of where we stand on Ukraine today and the question of what European actions will do to react to this apparent new situation, of course, requires an absolutely salient relevance," said Professor Brendan Simms, Director of the Centre for Geopolitics.Marking three years since Russia's full-scale invasion, the conference emphasized Ukraine's resilience and the need for a unified European response to security challenges, reinforcing Ukraine as a key partner in shaping a stable and prosperous future. “In times when it’s unclear who the allies are, it’s crucial for Ukraine to assert its leadership role in shaping the security of the entire continent, not just as a member, but as an initiator of the new security alliance where women would play a pivotal role,” said Iryna Papusha, PhD, President of Women Leaders for Ukraine.“The concept of firewalling—protecting against external threats—is essential in safeguarding national and regional security. However, firewalling must not evolve into stonewalling, where rigid, short-term political calculations prevent proactive, strategic decision-making,” highlighted Victoria Vdovychenko, PhD, Associate Professor, Future of Ukraine Programme, Centre for Geopolitics, University of Cambridge.Held at the historic Gonville & Caius College, Cambridge, the event brought together participants committed to meaningful discussions on security, governance, and resilience, driven by a shared dedication to addressing geopolitical challenges through real action.The conference was opened with a working breakfast session Rising Strength of Women in Defence and Peacebuilding, where the growing leadership of women in Ukraine’s security sector was highlighted by prominent voices such as Oleksandra Matviichuk – Human Rights Lawyer and Head of the Center for Civil Liberties, Yuliia Paievska (Taira) – Soldier of the the Charter Brigade of the National Guard; Ukrainian Medic; Founder of "Taira's Angels" Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Sevgil Musaieva – Editor-in-Chief of Ukrainska Pravda, Olena Tregub – Secretary General of the Independent Anti-Corruption Commission (NAKO), Lesia Orobets – Director of the Safe Sky Initiative; Former Member of the Ukrainian Parliament.“I know many extraordinary Ukrainian women, from serving in the Armed Forces to leading civil initiatives and documenting war crimes. They pay the highest price for a chance at a peaceful, democratic Ukraine, which is why they must be properly represented in all political discussions about the country's future," said Oleksandra Matviichuk, Human Rights Lawyer, Head of the Center for Civil Liberties, and 2022 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate.A policy paper by Victoria Vdovychenko and Olena Davlikanova, outlined recommendations for governments in 2025, addressing economic growth, security reforms, and socio-political resilience. Panel discussions explored strategies for countering authoritarianism, ensuring maritime security, and forming new global alliances. A special session featured Peter Pomerantsev, Agora Institute and Johns Hopkins University Fellow, who examined disinformation and global media challenges in 2025.In addition to the speakers mentioned above, many other experts also participated, including but not limited to:- David Burton-Sampson, MP, Vice-Chairman, All-Party Parliamentary Group on Ukraine, House of Commons- Calvin Bailey MBE MP, Defence Committee, House of Commons, UK Parliament Vit Dostal, Executive Director.- Pippa Rogerson, Master, Gonville & Caius College, Cambridge- Rory Finnin, Co-Director, Future of Ukraine Programme, Centre for Geopolitics, Professor of Ukrainian Studies, University of Cambridge- Volodymyr Ohryzko, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ukraine- Sir Hew Strachan, Professor, St Andrews University, UK- Peter Pomerantsev, Senior Fellow, Johns Hopkins University- Rear Admiral Tim Woods, Defence Attaché, U.S. Embassy London- Sarah Kirchberger, Academic Director, ISPK (Germany)- Ramon Pacheco Pardo, King’s College London- Yevheniia Kravchuk, MP, Deputy Chairperson, Ukrainian Parliament.The world is at a pivotal moment, where policy decisions today will shape the global security landscape for decades to come. This conference sought not only to discuss challenges but to develop practical strategies for countering authoritarian influence, strengthening democratic institutions, and ensuring the stability of Europe and beyond.

