Women Leaders United Summit: A Pathway to a Peaceful and Prosperous Europe

On December 11, 2024, the Women Leaders United Summit on “A Pathway to a Peaceful and Prosperous Europe” will be held at the European Parliament.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women Leaders United Summit: A Pathway to a Peaceful and Prosperous EuropeOn December 11, 2024, during the European Gender Equality Week, the Women Leaders United Summit, dedicated to “A Pathway to a Peaceful and Prosperous Europe,” will take place at the European Parliament.This event is organized by Women Leaders for Ukraine and the United For Ukraine Association with the official support of the Office of the Vice-President of the European Parliament Giuseppina Picierno and the Mission of Ukraine to the European Union, with support from EY.As Russia’s war continues to inflict immense suffering and destruction, Ukrainian women supported by their European partners have emerged as powerful forces, driving innovation, rebuilding communities, and shaping the future. In the context of European Gender Equality Week, this event aims to discuss critical topics and possible solutions to address these challenges through the prism of Women’s Participation and Leadership in Peacemaking, Security, Innovation, and Sustainable Economic Growth. The event will bring versatile female leaders from European institutions and various professional and cultural backgrounds together to discuss pressing challenges and highlight women’s perspectives on solutions and opportunities. The first-panel discussion will focus on women’s contributions to peace negotiations and the role of media and modern technologies in conflict. The second-panel discussion will address economic recovery, education, and opportunities for women in strategic sectors.“The war in Ukraine has been raging for over 2.5 years, posing unprecedented challenges to democracy and the future of European prosperity. At Women Leaders for Ukraine, we believe that platforms like the Women Leaders United Summit are vital to uniting partners from across the globe to secure a brighter future for future generations. This summit is more than a discussion—it’s a call to action, highlighting the transformative power of women’s leadership in peacemaking, innovation, security, and sustainable growth. Together, we can shape solutions, strengthen opportunities, and pave the way for a resilient and united Europe,” said Iryna Papusha, Founder of Women Leaders for Ukraine.Selected speakers include:● Giuseppina Picierno, Vice-President of the European Parliament● Oleksandra Matviichuk, Founder of the Centre of Civil Liberties, Nobel Peace Laureate 2022● Sevgil Musaieva, Editor-in-Chief of Ukrainska Pravda● Sari Rautio, European Committee of the Regions● Kateryna Mykhalko, CEO of TechForce in UA“UFU is honoured to be the co-organiser of the first Women Leaders United Summit during the European Gender Equality Week. Diversity drives sustainable and long-lasting solutions. This summit will create a platform to explore Women’s perspectives on peacemaking and economic growth in Europe in these challenging times,” said Olga Hamama, Co-Founder of United For Ukraine.This summit will provide a platform for dialogue among European institutions, businesses, and civil society representatives, aiming to develop recommendations to strengthen women’s participation in decision-making.Join us in this discussion. We believe it will be an essential step toward shaping Europe's peaceful and stable future.*Please note that access to the European Parliament is strictly by registration.Women Leaders United is a global initiative by Women Leaders for Ukraine that unites successful and accomplished leaders from economic, political, and social spheres to create new meaning and produce global transformations with soft, co-creative, collaborative women’s power.United For Ukraine is an award-winning, internationally operating NGO leveraging the power of partnerships, technology, and expertise-based volunteering to support the people of Ukraine in resisting Russian aggression and rebuilding a just, independent, and sustainable Ukraine. UFU operated the biggest pan-European Platform to support displaced individuals and cooperated with the Nobel Women Initiative and European Institute For Technology’s Climate KIC to facilitate programmes supporting Ukrainian women and entrepreneurs.

