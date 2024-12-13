Women leading changes: The Women Leaders United Summit took place at the European Parliament in Brussels.

BRUSSEL , BELGIUM, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 11, 2024, the European Parliament in Brussels hosted the Women Leaders United Summit, "A Pathway to a Peaceful and Prosperous Europe." The event brought together policymakers, business, and civil society representatives to discuss the role of women in strengthening peace, democracy, and stability in Europe.The summit highlighted the challenges Europe faces as a result of the Russian-Ukrainian war, which has impacted regional security, stability, and economic development. Panel discussions centered on key areas such as economic recovery, defense, and education as pillars for sustainable development.“This is not just a war between two states. It is a war between two systems. The value dimension of this war is visible from a gender perspective: women join the Armed Forces of Ukraine, coordinate civic initiatives, make political decisions, and document war crimes. Women are at the forefront of the battle for freedom and democracy because courage has no gender”, said Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of the Center for Civil Liberties, a 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner.The participants also discussed women's contributions to peace negotiations and the role of the media in shaping public opinion during the war.“The war has become a test for the truth, as people are actively looking for the truth during the war. Violations or prohibitions are often justified by wartime and security requirements. For Ukrainian journalists, the challenge is understanding and explaining why such a cruel reality threatens people and how it affects justice. The truth remains the truth as long as at least one person is ready to defend it, hear it, and uphold it”, emphasized Sevgil Musaieva, editor-in-chief of Ukrainska Pravda.The event became a platform for sharing experiences and finding new approaches to ensuring sustainable peace. It also laid the foundation for strengthening the voice of women leaders to shape new solutions that will contribute to sustainability and development in Europe. During the event, the establishment of the global Coalition Women Leaders United was announced.“Women Leaders United Summit comes at a critical moment for Ukraine and Europe as a whole. The Russian war of aggression has brought immense challenges, but it has also revealed the extraordinary strength of women as leaders, innovators, and peacebuilders. The Women Leaders for Ukraine`s mission is to amplify women’s voices and foster collaboration to address today’s pressing challenges—from peacemaking and security to innovation and economic recovery. I believe this inaugural Summit in the European Parliament marks the beginning of a new chapter, laying the foundation for impactful discussions and concrete actions for years to come.”, said Iryna Papusha, Founder of Women Leaders United.- Giuseppina Pina Picierno, Vice-President of the European Parliament- Christine Batruch, Advisor, IMD Sustainability Chair- Kateryna Mykhalko, CEO of Technological Forces of Ukraine- Sari Rautio, Representative of the European Committee of the Regions- Larysa Marchenko, Partner at EY, Member of Women Leaders For Ukraine and Ukraine Task Force- Jasmijn Slootjes, Associate Director at the European Migration Policy Institute- Mariia Mykhalko, Head of Data Coordination (Ukraine Program) at the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP)- Ganna Gerashchenko, Relationships Manager, Team Ukraine, Municipality of Zaanstad, the Netherlands.The summit was organized by the international community Women Leaders for Ukraine and United for Ukraine, with the official support of Giuseppina Picierno, the Vice-President of the European Parliament, the Mission of Ukraine to the European Union, and Ernst & Young.______________________________________________________*Women Leaders for Ukraine is an international community that unites accomplished women leaders from the business, political, and public sectors to address complex global challenges and promote sustainable solutions.

