The Brooks Group Named Training Industry Top 20 Sales Training and Enablement Company 2025

The Brooks Group is a 2025 Training Industry Top 20 Sales Training and Enablement Company

Sales training and development leader recognized for the 16th year in a row

Being recognized as a Top Sales Training Company shows our commitment to providing relevant, engaging, and effective training programs that equip sales professionals for every selling scenario.” — Spencer Wixom, President and CEO, The Brooks Group

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today The Brooks Group announced that it has been named a Top 20 Sales Training and Enablement Company by Training Industry for its suite of ROI-driven sales training and development programs, best-in-class assessments, and industry-leading reinforcement tools.“Being recognized as a Top Sales Training Company for the 16th year in a row shows our long-standing commitment to providing highly relevant, engaging, and effective training programs that equip sales professionals for every selling scenario,” said Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group. “The Brooks Group continues to develop best-in-class programs that target current sales challenges and anticipate trends.”The selling environment today is challenging for many organizations. High-quality sales training remains paramount to B2B sales success. Forward-looking sales leaders will make sure their teams have the skills to differentiate themselves, build long-term relationships, sell with value, and become trusted business partners.CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage the 2025 Top Sales Training and Enablement Companies list to find the right sales training partner for their organization.Since its founding in 1977, The Brooks Group has been consistently recognized as an innovator in the sales training and performance industry. The effectiveness of its training delivery and sales process methodology is proven by continued customer success and positive reviews.Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.View the complete list here: https://trainingindustry.com/top-training-companies/sales/2025-top-sales-training-and-enablement-companies/ About The Brooks GroupWe unlock the potential of sales teams. Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group is a leading strategic partner empowering sales teams to generate breakthrough results. To learn more about our suite of ROI-driven sales training and development programs, industry-leading reinforcement tools, and best-in-class assessments, visit https://brooksgroup.com/

