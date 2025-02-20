ROCK ROW HEALTH CAMPUS WELCOMES FIRST PATIENTS

Rock Row Health Campus Welcomes Patients

The $140 Million Rock Row Health Campus is the medical anchor of the 110-acre, $600 Million mixed-use development, Rock Row in Westbrook, Maine.

WESTBROOK, ME, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rock Row Health Campus now open with New England Cancer Specialists and The Dempsey Center completing their moves and welcoming patients to Westbrook, marking the official opening of Maine’s newest medical campus.The integrative care campus features two new buildings, a 200,000 SF medical building and a 20,000 SF health services building, complete with attached complimentary parking garage. At this contemporary, state-of-the-art care center, clinical research and a comprehensive approach to healthcare will merge. The $140 Million Rock Row Health Campus is the medical anchor of the 110-acre, $600 Million mixed-use development, Rock Row, featuring live, work and play amenities, all in one open-air community in Maine’s largest metropolitan area.New England Cancer Specialists (NECS), the largest medical oncology group and leading provider of cancer care services in the region, started seeing patients at Rock Row Health Campus on Tuesday, February 18. NECS has integrated patient input into the design process to ensure the space is welcoming and comfortable to patients and their families. The goal is to blend state-of-the-art care and cancer research with a holistic, healing atmosphere that includes natural light, colorful art and connection to the natural beauty of the area.The Dempsey Center’s expanded location at Rock Row will provide almost 7,000 more square feet; provide dedicated space for each service area; and offer easy access via public transportation. This location will bring nature within the walls of the space with calm, inviting colors, natural light, and opportunities for connection and relaxation for all who enter.Additional tenants will be opening their doors at Rock Row Health Campus over the next several months. A grand opening event is planned for April 15, 2025 with more details to come.Fun Facts about the Rock Row Health Campus Construction:● Total Wire: 75,000+ feet or 15 miles● Plumbing / HVAC Pipe: 35,000+ feet● Ductwork: 125,000 + pounds● Precast Pieces: 500+ pieces● Concrete: 8,500+ cubic yards● Pieces of Steel: 3,000+ pieces of stee● Windows/Curtainwalls: 275+● Air Barrier: 60,000 square feet● Total Metal Framing: 225,000 linear feet***High-Res photos available upon request***Photo Captions—NECS waiting room and Patient Infusion BayPhoto Credit—Navadise MediaAbout New England Cancer SpecialistsNew England Cancer Specialists (NECS) is an independent surgical, medical oncology, and hematology practice dedicated to the highest quality team-based care for every patient. Comprised of 20 physicians who are nationally recognized for their expertise and experience, they participate in more clinical trials than any other practice in Maine. With partnerships across the state and around the region, NECS aims to further increase the availability of and access to novel cancer therapeutics and programmatic advancements. For more than 30 years, NECS has maintained a relationship with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and became the first-ever Affiliate Member of DFCI in January 2022. NECS will be moving their headquarters to Rock Row in Westbrook in early 2025, adding Radiation Oncology and Breast Surgery. For more information, visit www.NewEnglandCancerSpecialists.org About the Dempsey CenterComfort through compassion, connection, and choice. The Dempsey Center was founded by actor, Patrick Dempsey, in 2008 after his mother’s experience with cancer and as a way to give back to his hometown community of Lewiston, Maine. Today, the Dempsey Center has grown to two locations in Lewiston and Westbrook, Maine, a hospitality home in Portland, Maine, and has adapted to providing robust support virtually via Dempsey Connects. Our programs provide a wide range of holistic support that address the physical, functional, social, and emotional well-being of people impacted by cancer. All services are provided at no cost to cancer patients, survivors, care partners, family members, and friends. Learn more by visiting DempseyCenter.org or following @dempsey_center on social media.About Rock RowRock Row is one of the most spectacular office, retail, medical and residential opportunities inAmerica, nested in the heart of Westbrook, Maine. Majestically designed around a 400 ft. deep, 26-acre natural quarry that generates excitement year-round and strategically located at the intersection of Maine’s transportation epicenter. Rock Row is a magnificent $600 million, 110-acre mixed use development, features open-air retail and entertainment district that offers inviting events, amazing shops, restaurants and health and wellness services. For more information on Rock Row in Westbrook, Maine, visit rockrow.com.About Waterstone Properties GroupWaterstone Properties Group, Inc., is a privately owned and self-funded real estate development company with a diverse portfolio of properties in the United States. It specializes in the creation of retail shopping centers, mixed-use properties, residential, warehousing and logistics, corporate headquarters buildings and medical campuses. The company is also a pioneer of large-scale, immersive, entertainment and guest-focused destination locations that attract individuals and families from across the country and applying our experience to create unique and experiential healthcare environments. With a portfolio of more than 300 national and local tenants—ranging from international category leaders to local family-owned businesses—Waterstone prides itself on maintaining long standing relationships with its business partners and being an active participant in its surrounding communities. For more information visit www.waterstonepg.com

