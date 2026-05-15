NAVY BAND NORTHEAST ENSEMBLES TO PERFORM AT WINDJAMMER DAYS IN BOOTHBAY HARBOR, MAINE ON JUNE 23RD AND 24TH

Windjammer Days in Boothbay Harbor takes place Sunday, June 21 through Saturday, June 27

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three Navy Band Northeast ensembles will bring their music to the 64th annual Windjammer Days to help celebrate this year’s theme of the U.S. Navy and America’s 250th birthday.The Navy Band Northeast Pops Ensemble will travel from its home base in Newport, Rhode Island to perform a free community concert at the Boothbay Opera House on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:00 PM. The full band will play a variety of patriotic songs and Broadway show tunes. The concert is free and open to the public, with no tickets required. Doors open at 6:30 PM.The eight-member Jack Tar Brass Ensemble is scheduled to perform Wednesday, June 24 at 12:00 pm at the Eastside Waterfront Park. Bring your lunch and enjoy the sounds of New Orleans, Dixieland and pop tunes.Also on Wednesday, June 24 at 2:00 PM, the Navy Band Northeast’s five-member Crosswinds Woodwind Ensemble will play in front of the Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library.“We are very excited to have the talented musicians of the Navy Band Northeast join us in celebrating America’s 250th birthday, our region’s proud maritime heritage, and the men and women of the U.S. Navy,” said Mark Gimbel, chair of Friends of Windjammer Days. “We hope the community will come out to enjoy this special opportunity.”More information about the festival and schedule of events is available at www.boothbaywindjammerdays.org Windjammer Days is presented by Friends of Windjammer Days with generous support from sponsors: Pine State Trading, Bangor Savings Bank, Carousel Marina, Cabbage Island Clambakes, The Eldridge Family, Shoreline Capital, The Doering Family, Jeff Suyematsu and Laney Hebert, DownEast Magazine, Knickerbocker Group, Marin Skin Care, Boston Beer, Valley Beverage, FORJ, Tindal & Callahan, Gimbel & Sons Country Store, Errin Siagel and Teresa Koster, Doyle Family Trust, Boothbay Harbor Country Club, Coastal Prime, First National Bank, Sample’s Shipyard, XTRATUF, Batela, Pepsi, Boothbay Harbor Inn, Fisherman’s Wharf, Tugboat Inn, Fidium, Farrell & Norton Naval Architects.

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