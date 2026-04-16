64th ANNUAL WINDJAMMER DAYS IN, BOOTHBAY HARBOR, MAINE, CELEBRATES U.S. NAVY AND AMERICA’S 250th BIRTHDAY

Windjammer Days in Boothbay Harbor, Maine takes place June 21st through June 27th

Beloved festival ushers in summer with a week of activities for all ages

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 64th annual Windjammer Days will commemorate the 250th birthday of America and the U.S. Navy . This year’s festival will take place Sunday, June 21 through Saturday, June 27, 2026, ushering in the summer season and celebrating the region’s rich maritime heritage.From the Grand Gathering of the Windjammer Fleet on Wednesday, June 24 to pirate duels, Artist’s Alley, cod fish races and fireworks, the festival has something for everyone. Most events are free to the public.Each year, the festival centers around a theme that celebrates the maritime heritage of the region. The 2026 Windjammer Days will shine a spotlight on the dedicated individuals who have served or are serving our nation with distinction in the U.S. Navy. From active-duty members to retired veterans, Windjammer Days will explore their personal stories, their contributions to the community, and the impact they've made on the nation's maritime security.Each schooner sponsor has selected a local U.S. Navy member to honor during Windjammer Days.To read their full stories, visit https://www.boothbayharborwindjammerdays.org/us-navy More information about the festival and schedule of events is available at www.boothbaywindjammerdays.org Windjammer Days is presented by Friends of Windjammer Days with generous support from sponsors: Pine State Trading, Bangor Savings Bank, Carousel Marina, Cabbage Island Clambakes, The Eldridge Family, Shoreline Capital, The Doering Family, Jeff Suyematsu and Laney Hebert, DownEast Magazine, Knickerbocker Group, Marin Skin Care, Boston Beer, Valley Beverage, FORJ, Tindal & Callahan, Gimbel & Sons Country Store, Errin Siagel and Teresa Koster, Doyle Family Trust, Boothbay Harbor Country Club, Coastal Prime, First National Bank, Sample’s Shipyard, XTRATUF, Batela, Pepsi, Boothbay Harbor Inn, Fisherman’s Wharf, Tugboat Inn, Fidium, Farrell & Norton Naval Architects.

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