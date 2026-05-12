University of New England and Des Moines University Medicine and Health Sciences Announce Partnership

The partnership would expand pathways to Podiatric Medicine.

These collaborations provide clearer pathways, greater access, and meaningful opportunities for students to advance into careers in health care.” — Beth Taylor-Nolan, Dean of UNE Online

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of New England (UNE), an independent university in Maine, and Des Moines University Medicine and Health Sciences (DMU) have entered a new partnership that expands pathways for UNE students pursuing careers in health sciences.Through this agreement, students enrolled in UNE’s College of Professional Studies Online Post-Baccalaureate Pre-Health and Master of Biomedical Science programs will have the opportunity to pursue a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM) degree at DMU. As of April 1, eligible UNE students who meet established academic benchmarks will receive a guaranteed interview opportunity with DMU’s DPM program.“Creating strong academic partnerships is key to helping our students succeed,” said Beth Taylor-Nolan, Dean of UNE Online. “These collaborations provide clearer pathways, greater access, and meaningful opportunities for students to advance into careers in health care.”UNE students who meet specified GPA thresholds and prerequisite coursework requirements will receive an interview invitation to the DPM program, provided they also satisfy DMU’s admissions criteria.“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to providing clear, supportive pathways for students who aspire to become health care leaders,” said Kevin Smith, DPM, dean of the College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery at DMU. “We’re excited to partner with the University of New England to expand access to podiatric medical education and help talented students take the next step toward meaningful careers in patient care.”This agreement reflects UNE’s mission to prepare students to thrive in a rapidly changing world and to improve the health of people, communities and the planet. Likewise, DMU’s mission to improve lives by educating compassionate health professionals complements this collaboration, offering students meaningful opportunities to thrive in a diverse global society.For more information about UNE, visit une.edu. To learn more about DMU’s academic programs and admissions requirements, visit dmu.edu.ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLANDThe University of New England is Maine’s largest independent university, featuring two distinctive campuses in Maine, a vibrant campus in Tangier, Morocco, and an array of innovative offerings online. Our hands-on, experiential approach empowers students to join the next generation of leaders in their chosen fields. We are home to Maine’s only medical and dental colleges, a variety of other interprofessionally aligned health care programs, and nationally recognized degree paths in the marine sciences, the natural and social sciences, business, the humanities, and the arts. UNE. Innovation for a Healthier Planet. Visit www.une.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.