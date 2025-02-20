Gravitas Recruitment Group Marks 15 Years of Global Growth and Excellence

Gravitas Recruitment Group Jonathan Ellerbeck

I'm incredibly grateful for the amazing, talented employees at Gravitas, and know that together we will continue to see growth and success as a team” — Jonathan Ellerbeck, CEO and Co-Founder

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gravitas Recruitment Group celebrates 15 years as a leading player in Technology, Insurance and Banking recruitment this year.

Founded by Jonathan Ellerbeck, Alex Naylor and Daniel Wallis, the specialist recruitment firm launched 3 offices simultaneously in London, Leeds and Hong Kong in 2010, and has grown to 8 locations across 6 countries including the UK, Germany, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore.

The success of the business is demonstrated by the community they have built over the last 15 years, placing over 19,000 professionals and worked with more than 9,000 clients globally.

The company has won almost 50 industry awards including 3 consecutive Princess Royal Awards for training excellence and the APSCo Recruitment Company of the Year award. These awards demonstrate Gravitas’s commitment to service quality, training and DEI initiatives.

"I never take our progress for granted and it's very much a group effort," says Jonathan Ellerbeck, CEO and Co-Founder. "I appreciate this great milestone, but for me, there is always more to strive for – strategic growth, staff development programmes, cutting-edge tech to enhance our services, and partnerships with industry leaders who match our values. We're a business that thrives off excellence, integrity and building meaningful relationships that impact our specialist communities. I'm incredibly grateful for the amazing, talented employees at Gravitas, and know that together we will continue to see growth and success as a team."

About Gravitas Recruitment Group

Gravitas Recruitment combines local expertise with global reach to deliver best in class recruitment solutions. The company’s commitment to excellence, innovation and meaningful relationships has made it an industry leader, recognised through numerous awards. Visit https://www.gravitasgroup.com/about-us to find out more.

