Growing Demand For Chicken Meat Driving Market Growth: A Key Driver Transforming The Defeathering Machine Market 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025

Is The Defeathering Machine Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The defeathering machine market has been growing at a robust pace in recent years and is expected to continue its upward trajectory. The market is projected to jump from $1.05 billion in 2024 to $1.12 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.8%. The market boom during the historical phase can be attributed to factors such as the escalating demand for high-protein foods, burgeoning demand for nutrition-dense diets, evolving lifestyles and food habits, expansion of the slaughtering equipment industry, and a ballooning global population.

What Is The Growth Forecast For The Defeathering Machine Global Market?

Looking ahead, the market size of the defeathering machine industry appears very promising. The market is estimated to balloon to a staggering $1.44 billion by 2029, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. The forecast period is expected to witness significant growth due to factors such as the development of cold chain logistics, introduction of sustainable and efficient food processing methods, the need for cost-efficient poultry processing solutions, rising demand for ready-to-eat poultry items, and a focus on waste reduction. Major trends paving the way in the forecast period include the integration of robotics in poultry processing, use of advanced materials in constructing defeathering machines, improved hygiene and sanitation features, shifting towards compact machines, and the incorporation of Internet of Things IoT and smart technologies.

So, What’s Driving Growth In The Defeathering Machine Market?

The catalyst propelling market growth going forward is the burgeoning demand for chicken meat. Chicken meat is the edible meat obtained from domesticated chickens, typically serving as a rich source of protein in various culinary preparations. The rising demand for chicken meat is due to its affordability in comparison to other meats and its wide cultural acceptance among various populations. Defeathering machines play a crucial role in chicken meat processing as they efficiently remove feathers from slaughtered chickens, significantly speeding up the processing time. In June 2024, for instance, the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed that the number of chickens slaughtered rose by 2.6% to 186.8 million in 2023. This led to a 5.4% increase in chicken meat production, amounting to 374,602 metric tons, thereby driving the growth of the de-feathering machine market.

How Are Leading Companies Shaping The Defeathering Machine Market?

At the heart of the defeathering machine market are companies such as John Bean Technologies Corporation, Marel hf., Baader GmbH + Co. KG, Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V., Bettcher Industries, Bingham Pluckers Ltd, Vevor Corporation, Cantrell-Gainco Group, LEM Products Distribution Inc., RND Automation Pvt. Ltd., Bayle S.A., Shijiazhuang Debon Tech Co. Ltd., Deccan Automation Technology Pvt. Ltd., Jarvis Products Corporation, Systemate Numafa B.V., Yantra Technologies, Zhengzhou Fumu Machinery Co. Ltd., Zigma International, Drobtech BV, Fimap S.A.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Defeathering Machine Market?

For these market captains, innovation remains the key. Several of them are focusing on developing innovative products, such as hygienically constructed poultry processing machines, to increase efficiency, lower operational costs, and improve the quality of poultry processing. These machines, created with specific features and materials, ensure high standards of cleanliness and food safety in the poultry processing environment, which is crucial to prevent contamination and comply with health and safety regulations. For instance, in August 2023, US-based firm Eagle Product Inspection launched the MAXIMIZER RMI, an advanced detection solution tailored for the poultry processing industry. It improves bone detection while minimizing labor associated with product rejections, increasing throughput and profitability while ensuring food safety.

What's The Market Segmentation For The Defeathering Machine Sector?

The report segments the defeathering machine market by type into vertical and horizontal categories. The sales channel segregation includes online and offline categories. In terms of applications, the market is bifurcated into chicken hair removal, duck hair removal, and other applications. Among verticals, the subsegments include small-scale vertical defeathering machines, large-scale vertical defeathering machines, semi-automatic vertical defeathering machines, and fully automatic vertical defeathering machines

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Defeathering Machine Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in terms of the defeathering machine market size, the report covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

