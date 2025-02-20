Data Foundation Supports Trump Administration's Call for 'Radical Transparency' in Federal Spending

Data Foundation Statement

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data Foundation applauds President Trump's call for transparency in federal spending through his "Radical Transparency About Wasteful Spending" memorandum , while encouraging a thorough and balanced implementation approach that protects sensitive information about businesses and individuals."Transparency in government spending decisions is vital for accountability and public trust," said Nick Hart, President and CEO of the Data Foundation. "As an organization that holds transparency as a core value – relying on facts and transparency to generate trust and credibility – we support the administration's goal of increased transparency about terminated programs and contracts, while emphasizing the importance of maintaining appropriate protections for sensitive business and personal information as required by law."The Data Foundation has reached out to the White House Office of Management and Budget offering recommendations for implementation, including:--Building on existing data infrastructure like USAspending.gov--Focusing on program-level rather than individual-level information--Ensuring compliance with privacy and confidentiality requirements--Developing clear guidance for agencies on protecting sensitive informationThe Data Foundation and members of our Data Coalition stand ready to work with the administration to advance meaningful transparency while maintaining essential privacy protections.###View the Data Foundation’s letter to OMB Director Russ Vought here About the Data FoundationThe Data Foundation is a Washington, DC-based, non-profit, non-partisan organization. It is a trusted authority on the use of open, accessible data to fuel a more efficient, effective, and accountable government; spark innovation; and provide insights to the country’s most pressing challenges. It conducts research, facilitates collaborative thought leadership, and promotes advocacy programs that advance practical policies for the creation and use of accessible, trustworthy data and evidence. The Data Foundation is recognized by Candid Guidestar with the Platinum Seal of Transparency and by Charity Navigator as a 4-Star non-profit. To learn more, visit www.datafoundation.org . (LEI: 254900I43CTC59RFW495)

