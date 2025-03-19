Data Foundation Releases ‘Evidence Capacity Pulse Report’ Documenting Significant Changes to Federal Data Infrastructure

Data Foundation

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data Foundation today released its first " Evidence Capacity Pulse Report " documenting substantial changes affecting America's data and evaluation infrastructure. The report, compiled in part through the Data Foundation's SAFE-Track (Secure Anonymous Federal Evidence, Data and Analysis Tracking) portal, reveals significant structural shifts in both public and private sectors that impact the nation's ability to collect, analyze, and evaluate government program effectiveness."The Data Foundation's analysis documents significant organizational changes affecting America's evidence-building capacity," said Nick Hart, President and CEO of the Data Foundation. "As a non-partisan organization committed to advancing evidence-informed policymaking, we are carefully tracking how these shifts may impact the availability of data and evaluation resources that inform decision-making across government. Our goal is to provide objective analysis that helps all stakeholders understand the evolving landscape of federal evidence infrastructure."The March 2025 report identifies several key trends:--Workforce transitions: Significant personnel changes across federal agencies, including complete elimination of evaluation units at U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Office of Personnel Management (OPM), and substantial restructuring at the Department of Education, Small Business Administration (SBA), and other agencies--Changes to ongoing studies and data systems: Multi-year evaluations, statistical collections, and data systems being adjusted or concluded before originally planned completion dates--Information accessibility: Removal of public access to critical databases and research findings at several agencies, including the Department of Labor and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)--Data governance evolution: Changes in Chief Data Officer (CDO) roles and data governance functions affecting how government information is produced and managedPrivate sector impact: More than 2,000 layoffs reported at evaluation and data firms in March 2025 alone, with several companies planning up to 50% workforce reductions"The Evidence Capacity Pulse Report provides a factual assessment of changes occurring within the federal data and evaluation ecosystem," said Sara Stefanik, Director of Evidence Capacity at the Data Foundation. "As we monitor these developments, we're particularly focused on documenting changes to ongoing research and evaluation projects, workforce transitions, and shifts in data governance. Our role is to objectively track these changes and provide the evidence community with reliable information about how America's data infrastructure is evolving."The Data Foundation acknowledges that the Trump Administration has publicly committed to implementing a President's Management Agenda focused on government efficiency and effectiveness. The Data Foundation’s Evidence Capacity Pulse Report notes that current changes appear to be reshaping the landscape of federal evidence-building infrastructure, and the Data Foundation will continue to track how data collection, analysis, evaluation, and research functions evolve within federal agencies."Our commitment to radical collaboration means we will continue working constructively with stakeholders across the political spectrum to advance open data and evidence-informed decision-making," added Hart. "The Data Foundation remains focused on our core mission of improving government, business, and society through accessible, trustworthy data. We invite continued input through our secure, anonymous SAFE-Track platform to help ensure our analysis remains comprehensive and objective as these changes unfold."The full report is available at https://datafoundation.org/news/reports/588/588-Evidence-Capacity-Pulse-Report-March-19- ###About the Data FoundationThe Data Foundation is a Washington, DC-based, non-profit, non-partisan organization. It is a trusted authority on the use of open, accessible data to fuel a more efficient, effective, and accountable government; spark innovation; and provide insights to the country's most pressing challenges. It conducts research, facilitates collaborative thought leadership, and promotes advocacy programs that advance practical policies for the creation and use of accessible, trustworthy data and evidence. The Data Foundation's Center for Evidence Capacity works to strengthen evidence-building functions across government through research, education, and technical assistance to support effective implementation of laws like the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act. The Data Foundation is recognized by Candid Guidestar with the Platinum Seal of Transparency and by Charity Navigator as a 4-Star non-profit. To learn more, visit www.datafoundation.org . (LEI: 254900I43CTC59RFW495)

