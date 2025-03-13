Data Foundation CEO Nick Hart Joins Forbes Technology Council; Advocates for Next Steps on America's Data Strategy

Data Foundation

Inaugural article outlines vision for the future of U.S. data infrastructure as a catalyst for innovation and economic growth

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Nick Hart, President and CEO of the Data Foundation , a Washington, DC-based non-profit organization focused on advancing the use of accessible, trustworthy data, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, a community for world-class technology executives.Dr. Hart was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.As a member of the Council, Dr. Hart will share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.Dr. Hart's first Forbes Technology Council article, titled " America's Data Strategy: Ready for Its Next Chapter ," was published today, examining how the United States can build on existing data infrastructure to drive innovation while maintaining public trust. The article is available at: https://www.forbes.com/councils/forbestechcouncil/2025/03/13/americas-data-strategy-ready-for-its-next-chapter/ "I'm thrilled to join the Forbes Technology Council and contribute to the conversation about how data can transform government and the broader economy," said Dr. Hart. "At the Data Foundation, we've seen firsthand that thoughtful data governance creates tremendous value for businesses and citizens alike. This platform provides an excellent opportunity to share insights on how organizations can leverage data as essential infrastructure for growth while maintaining strong privacy protections."In his inaugural article , Dr. Hart emphasizes that "the next four years offer an opportunity to write the next chapter in America's data strategy – one focused on enabling innovation while strengthening trust. Success requires moving beyond treating data as a compliance exercise to viewing it as essential infrastructure for economic growth."###ABOUT FORBES COUNCILSForbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com ABOUT THE DATA FOUNDATIONThe Data Foundation is a Washington, DC-based, non-profit, non-partisan organization. It is a trusted authority on the use of open, accessible data to fuel a more efficient, effective, and accountable government; spark innovation; and provide insights to the country's most pressing challenges. It conducts research, facilitates collaborative thought leadership, and promotes advocacy programs that advance practical policies for the creation and use of accessible, trustworthy data and evidence. The Data Foundation is recognized by Candid Guidestar with the Platinum Seal of Transparency and by Charity Navigator as a 4-Star non-profit. To learn more, visit www.datafoundation.org . (LEI: 254900I43CTC59RFW495)

