Cloud-Based Services Boosts The Market Growth: Transforming The Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market In 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Would You Like To Know About The Exponential Growth In The Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market?

The global data center liquid immersion cooling market has experienced exponential growth in recent years. This market is expected to grow from $2.63 billion in 2024 to $3.35 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 27.1%. The growth in the historic period is attributed to factors such as the increasing data center presence, rising adoption of cloud-based services, expanding IT infrastructure, widespread adoption of the cloud model, and a surge in the number of hyper-scale data centers.

With growth predicted at a CAGR of 27.1%, this emerging market presents significant opportunities.

Which Factors Will Drive The Growth Of The Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market?

The increasing adoption of cloud-based services is expected to drive the market forward. Cloud services provide data center liquid immersion cooling, a technique used to manage the increased heat output from high-density servers, facilitating efficient performance and energy use while reducing space requirements. For instance, according to a report published by Google Cloud in 2022, the utilization of multiple public clouds rose by 26% in 2022 compared to 21% in 2021. Hybrid cloud utilization also surged from 25% in 2021 to 42.5% in 2022.

Who Are The Key Players In The Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market?

Companies operating in the data center liquid immersion cooling market include Intel Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Fujitsu Limited, Solvay SA, Delta Electronics Inc., Alfa Laval AB, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Boyd Group Services Inc., Wiwynn Corporation, Kaori Heat Treatment Co. Ltd., Submer Technologies SL, Asetek A/S, STULZ GMBH, CoolIT Systems, DUG Technology, Midas Immersion Cooling, Prasa Infocom & Power Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Motivair Corporation, Iceotope Technologies Ltd., LiquidCool Solutions Inc., Asperitas, LiquidStack Holding BV, Chilldyne Inc., Vertiv Group Corp., DCX Liquid Cooling Systems.

What Are The New Trends In The Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market?

Developers in the data center liquid immersion cooling market are focusing on advanced open intellectual property IP reference designs. This approach addresses the escalating demands for sustainability and operational performance in data centers and supports the thermal demands of high-performance computing. As an example, Intel Corporation launched an open IP immersion liquid cooling system in May 2022 to streamline and accelerate the adoption of immersion cooling in data centers.

How Is The Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Segmented?

The data center liquid immersion cooling market is segmented by type into Single-Phase and Two-Phase Immersion Cooling Systems; by cooling fluids into Mineral Oil, Deionized Water, Fluorocarbon-Based Fluids, Synthetics Fluids; by data center types into Enterprise, Colocation, Wholesale, Hyperscale, Other Data Centers; by application into High-Performance Computing, Edge Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Cryptocurrency Mining, Other Applications; and by end-use industry into Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance BFSI, Manufacturing, Information Technology IT And Telecommunication Telecom, Healthcare, Government And Defense, Retail, Energy, Other End-User Industries.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market?

North America was the largest region in the data center liquid immersion cooling market in 2024. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East Africa, providing essential insights for data center liquid immersion cooling market players.

