IAOP Recognizes IBA Group In The 2025 Global Outsourcing 100

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals(IAOP) published The 2025 Global Outsourcing 100 list honoring IBA Group as a Global Outsourcing 100 company in the Leaders category.Now in its nineteenth year, The Global Outsourcing 100is a prestigious annual listing that recognizes the world's top outsourcing service providers. Judging is based on a set of measurable standards as well as an evaluation by a panel of industry-recognized outsourcing leaders. IAOP includes IBA Group in the Leaders category of The Global Outsourcing 100 for the 13th consecutive year. In 2024, IAOP recognized IBA Group as Super Stars of The Global Outsourcing 100 and distinguished the company in all sub-lists of the ranking for the fifth year running.Michael Forbes, Managing Director at IAOP, said,“It is my pleasure to advise you on behalf IAOPand this year's judges’ panel that your company has been selected for The 2025 Global Outsourcing 100 list produced by IAOP, in the Leader Judging Size category. Your participation demonstrates a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement that is the hallmark of the outsourcing industry. I commend your company’s efforts in documenting your achievements, and once again, congratulate you on your success.”Debi Hamill, IAOP’s CEO, said,"Congratulations to the exceptional companies recognized in the 2025 Global Outsourcing 100for their steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation during a year of both opportunity and complexity. From navigating heightened risks and security challenges to fostering talent and driving transformative partnerships, these organizations exemplify leadership and resilience. We applaud their remarkable accomplishments and celebrate their contributions to delivering unparalleled value to clients worldwide."About the Judges and Selection CriteriaThis list is based on applications received. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes a review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations. The 2025 panel is led by Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO.About IAOPIAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, driving exceptional business and societal outcomes. IAOP members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. IAOP connects people and organizations to the growing global community and the resources needed to get the results they deserve and demand. For more information, visit www.IAOP.org About IBA GroupIBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Europe, Asia, America, and Africa. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com

