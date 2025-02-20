MPD Investigating Georgia Avenue Officer-Involved Shooting

Agents from the Force Investigation Team of the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 3500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

On Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at approximately 6:10 p.m., a driver heading southbound on Georgia Avenue drove into oncoming traffic and struck a marked MPD cruiser that was traveling northbound.

Following the collision, the suspect got out of his vehicle, produced a knife and reached into the cruiser through the driver’s side window and demanded the officer’s service weapon. The officer retreated to the passenger seat of the cruiser and gave multiple loud verbal commands for the suspect to drop the knife and move away from the cruiser.

The suspect continued to threaten the officer with the knife, and the officer fired his service weapon, striking the suspect. The officer immediately called for assistance and exited the cruiser to attempt lifesaving measures on the suspect. At that time, the suspect picked up the knife and started walking toward the officer. The officer gave additional commands to suspect to drop the knife.

The suspect refused the officer’s commands and then entered another marked police cruiser in the same block. Additional officers arrived at the scene and gave the suspect commands to exit the cruiser and drop the knife.

The suspect exited the cruiser and approached a vehicle exiting a parking lot in the same block. The suspect attempted to carjack that vehicle while still armed with the knife.

An officer fired their service weapon, striking the suspect. Officers began performing lifesaving measures and DC Fire and EMS was called to the scene. After all lifesaving measures failed, the suspect was pronounced dead.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Surafel Zerihun, of Northwest.

The suspect’s weapon was recovered on the scene and is pictured below:

The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. The release of body-worn camera footage is pursuant to District of Columbia law (D.C. Official Code § 5–116.33 (c)(2)).

The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau’s Force Investigations Team, which investigates all law enforcement officer-involved shootings in the District of Columbia. The United States Attorney’s Office will independently review the facts and evidence in the case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411.

CCN: 25024160

