MPD Investigating Northeast Fatal Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On February 19, 2025, at approximately 9:42 p.m., First District officers responded to the 700 block of H Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene but despite all life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to their injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 23-year-old Jaydon Parson of Northwest, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25024226

###