New Game 'TOKYO BEAST' Pre-Registration Opens Globally with Competitive Prize Challenges

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Players Given the Chance to Compete in a Special Tournament with a Prize Pool of Up to 1 Million Dollars

TOKYO BEAST FZCO, the developer of "TOKYO BEAST," the world's largest new Blockchain game that allows players to predict match outcomes for a chance to win cash prizes, has begun pre-registration for "TOKYO BEAST" as of March 3, 2025.

About "TOKYO BEAST" Project

A new style of gameplay that incorporates blockchain technology to introduce a win-loss prediction element, offering players the opportunity to compete for prizes.

The game’s setting takes place in future Tokyo, in the year 2124. It is a world where androids with a will, called replicants, have become widespread, and humans are living a cozy and rich life as their owners. Set in a world where technology and combat entertainment converge, "XENO-karate" is a high-stakes tournament where androids known as "BEAST" battle for supremacy. Originally designed as cutting-edge replicants, BEAST models once dominated the world and are now central to this next-generation competition.

Players engage with the game in two ways: as competitors or as spectators predicting match outcomes. Competitor players assemble a team of four BEAST androids and enter the "XENO-karate" tournament, strategizing their way to the top. Meanwhile, spectators can predict the results of weekend championship matches. Accurate predictions are rewarded with in-game items, including jewels and virtual currency.

The combination of strategic battles and outcome predictions creates a unique sense of anticipation and excitement unmatched in other gaming experiences.

Teaser trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-QvJeYJ6ds

The Appeal of "TOKYO BEAST"

With multi-device compatibility and free basic play, the game offers an accessible entry point for all players.

TOKYO BEAST is compatible with multiple devices, including PCs and smartphone applications that can be downloaded from AppStore and Google Play. TOKYO BEAST will be distributed worldwide, allowing players to enjoy or predict tension-filled battles with other players from around the globe.

Unlike traditional blockchain-based games, players can participate without purchasing NFTs or virtual currency, ensuring that gameplay strength remains unaffected. The game can be enjoyed as a standard competitive experience, while in-game items can also be exchanged for virtual currency and other rewards, allowing for diverse playstyles.

Successful match predictions grant players in-game items and other rewards

Players can use in-game items to predict “XENO-karate" tournament outcomes. Accurate predictions may be rewarded with items that can be exchanged for in-game jewels or virtual currency. Predictions can be made based on player support, data analysis, or discussions with other users.

Strategy-driven battles where unexpected victories can turn the tide.

BEAST replicants possess a variety of skills based on their components. Players can build their own team compositions and strategies to compete for top rankings. Once a party is formed, battles unfold automatically, with skill activation determined by chance. Due to the unpredictable nature of each BEAST’s performance, every match presents unexpected challenges, making for an ever-evolving competitive experience.

High-Quality Graphics Recognized by Three Major Design Awards

The official website has received top honors from FWA, Awwwards, and CSS Design Awards, three of the most renowned web design competitions. The dynamic visual effects, powered by high-quality graphics, bring battles to life with stunning intensity.

Development video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5P2X90twTTU

TOKYO BEAST is the culmination of 4 years and over 20 million dollars of development

Significant time and resources have been invested in TOKYO BEAST, from high-quality graphics, an intricate battle system, to globally streamed championship events. As one of the largest blockchain games to date, it offers a new and unique competitive experience.

THE $1M GAMING CHAMPIONSHIP" (*1), was announced as a special tournament with prize money worth up to 1 million Dollars

Following the launch of TOKYO BEAST, the special tournament THE $1M GAMING CHAMPIONSHIP will take place, featuring both XENO-KARATE competitions and a prediction-based contest for match outcomes.

Players competing in XENO-KARATE will have access to a total prize pool of 100 thousand Dollars, while successful predictions of match winners may receive payouts of up to 1 million Dollars. The total prize pool and payout amounts will increase based on the number of registrations during the pre-registration period.

(*1),

For details on the registration requirements, prize acquisition conditions, and other relevant information for this campaign and other various campaigns, please check the announcement.

https://medium.com/@TOKYOBEAST/d16e6f2ebfcb

Pre-registration for TOKYO BEAST and THE $1M GAMING CHAMPIONSHIP campaign

During the pre-registration period, a reward campaign will be held to increase the prize pool and payout amounts for THE $1M GAMING CHAMPIONSHIP following the game's release. Additional details on the campaign’s rewards have been provided on the pre-registration site.

https://pre.tokyo-beast.com

Pre-registration

AppStore

https://apps.apple.com/app/tokyo-beast/id6737019483

Google Play

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=app.tokyobeast

A preliminary "PRE-CHAMPIONSHIP" competition with a prize pool of 20 thousand dollars will be held during the closed beta test

The PRE-CHAMPIONSHIP competition will feature a total prize pool of 20 thousand dollars, with 10 thousand dollars awarded to the tournament winner and 10 thousand dollars allocated as payouts for successful predictions. (*2)

A total of 200 selected players will compete in a five-day qualifying period, with the top 20 advancing to the finals. The finals will be broadcast live, and during the lead-up to the event, participants will have the opportunity to predict the tournament winner on X.

Details about the competition have been provided in the official announcement. Entry submissions will be accepted through Google Form.

Competition Overview Page

https://medium.com/@tokyobeast/d16e6f2ebfcb

▼ Application form ▼

https://forms.gle/Xmck4zKoyWJDRS6s7

. (*2)

Prize amounts are calculated based on an exchange rate of $1 = ¥150.

Campaign to celebrate the opening of the official X account

TOKYO BEAST has now opened an official X-account. To commemorate the launch of the official X account, a special giveaway campaign will be held, where winners will be announced. Additional details are available on TOKYO BEAST’s official X account.

https://x.com/TOKYOBEAST_G_EN

Service Information

Service name: TOKYO BEAST

Promotional movie: https://youtu.be/0-QvJeYJ6ds

Official website: https://www.tokyo-beast.com/

Official X (former Twitter): https://x.com/TOKYOBEAST_G_EN

Official Discord: https://discord.gg/tokyobeast

Available on: App Store, Google Play, PC browser

Release date: Spring 2025 (scheduled)

TOKYO BEAST FZCO Company Profile

Company name: TOKYO BEAST FZCO

Location 001 - 33228 IFZA Business Park, DDP, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Representative Tomoe Mizutani

URL https://www.tokyobeast.ae/

