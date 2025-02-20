Giles Kinnersley Joins AMPECO as Business Development Director for the UK and Ireland

AMPECO is further expanding its presence in the UK and Irish markets

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMPECO is further expanding its presence in the UK and Irish markets with the appointment of Giles Kinnersley as Business Development Director for the region. With him on board, we reinforce our commitment to serving these crucial markets and supporting our growing client base in the region.

A true pioneer in EV charging

When Giles started his journey in EV charging back in 2008, electric vehicles were still a rare sight on the UK roads. With 15+ years of experience in EV charging solutions from those early days, he brings a unique perspective on how to build and scale successful charging networks. His impressive career spans work with industry leaders like Schneider Electric, ConnectedKerb, and innovative EV charging startups where he has driven business development, strategy, product, and partnership initiatives.

Giles brings a truly global perspective to AMPECO, having shaped EV charging strategies across the UK, Dubai, Europe, and the US. This international experience has given him valuable insights into how different markets tackle their unique charging challenges – knowledge that will help our UK and Irish clients build resilient, future-ready networks.

Understanding the UK market’s evolution

The UK’s EV charging landscape has moved beyond the sporadic growth patterns of previous years towards more strategic, sustainable expansion. This shift is driven by improved regulation and growing public demand, creating a more structured environment for business growth.

The numbers tell a compelling story. The expansion of the UK’s EV charging infrastructure has accelerated significantly, with public charge points more than doubling from 28,460 in 2021 to over 73,000 by the end of 2024. This growth includes a sharp increase in rapid and ultra-rapid chargers, essential for supporting long-distance travel and high-usage commercial fleets.

However, challenges remain as many EV drivers still perceive public charging availability as insufficient, emphasizing the need for continued investment in accessibility, reliability, and smart energy integration to support the UK’s growing EV adoption.

The CPMS advantage

However, scaling EV charging infrastructure requires flexible and adaptable management Charge Point Management Systems (CPMS). As the industry evolves, CPOs and eMSPs must ensure their software can keep pace with new demands and technologies. A common misconception is that all CPMS platforms offer similar functionality. In reality, advanced solutions like AMPECO’s provide far greater capabilities, offering opportunities to significantly improve UX, reduce operational costs, and increase revenue.

Giles highlights the importance of future-proofing charging operations, explaining that many businesses initially developed in-house CPMS solutions, only to find them too rigid to adapt to the evolving landscape. “These systems often aren’t flexible enough to keep up with where EV charging is heading— from V2X and V2G capabilities to AI possibilities. They struggle with seamless integration with existing software systems and can’t effectively operate within the wider ecosystem of electricity usage forecasting and site-wide energy management.”

As the industry moves toward smarter, more interconnected energy systems, choosing the right CPMS becomes critical for long-term scalability and innovation.

However, choosing the right platform is only part of the equation. Successful implementation and growth require the right strategic approach.

Strategic priorities and vision

This is where Giles’s role becomes crucial. As Business Development Director, Giles is focused on expanding AMPECO’s presence in the region, bringing large-scale CPOs on board and ensuring their long-term success. His approach goes beyond simply securing new business. It focuses on fostering growth and providing the necessary support to help clients scale effectively.

AMPECO’s approach in the market enables it to guide networks toward sustainable expansion. With a strong team, long-term backing, and extensive resources, the company can provide operators with the support they need while ensuring they maintain full control over their businesses. As Giles puts it, “We have the people, the resources, and the expertise to help operators grow successfully while staying independent through comprehensive training and ongoing support.”

The future of EV charging

Looking ahead, Giles anticipates significant advancements in the CPMS space, driven by deeper integration with the broader EV charging ecosystem. As the industry matures, smart energy management will become a critical focus, with CPMS platforms playing a central role in balancing grid demand, optimizing charger utilization, and improving overall network efficiency.

One of the biggest shifts will be the increasing role of AI and predictive analytics. “Energy forecasting and the role of AI will be huge, not just in resolving issues but in understanding what’s going on so that you can manage a network extremely efficiently,” Giles explains. By leveraging AI-driven insights, operators will be able to anticipate peak demand, adjust pricing dynamically, and proactively maintain infrastructure before issues arise.

The future of CPMS will involve stronger collaboration with utilities, smart grid initiatives, and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology. As more businesses and municipalities invest in EV infrastructure, seamless integration between charging networks and the energy sector will be essential to ensuring long-term sustainability and scalability. With these advancements on the horizon, the ability to adapt and innovate will define the success of charge point operators in the years to come.

AMPECO is a strong partner for the long-term

With industry consolidation expected in the next 3-5 years, AMPECO stands out as a stable, forward-thinking partner in the EV charging space. The combination of exceptional customer support, robust technological capabilities, and strong financial backing positions AMPECO as a lasting leader in the market. As the industry evolves, AMPECO’s commitment to long-term partnerships and continuous innovation ensures that charge point operators can confidently build and scale their networks with a reliable, future-proof solution.

“In an industry that’s rapidly consolidating, CPOs need more than just software. They need a stable, well-resourced partner that will be here for the long haul. AMPECO has proven it has the technology, the team, and the vision to lead the market through its next phase of growth,” explains Giles.

