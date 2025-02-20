The Rowe attracts leading youth homelessness charity Centrepoint as its newest occupier

The Rowe

The charity has taken 7,092 sq. ft. of office space on the third floor of The Rowe in Whitechapel, London.

UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frasers Property UK has secured Centrepoint, the country’s leading youth homelessness charity, for a new 7,092 sq. ft. 10-year lease at The Rowe in Whitechapel, London.Centrepoint will occupy part of the third floor at The Rowe, primarily for its operational and administrative functions.Centrepoint was founded in 1969 to tackle youth homelessness and support vulnerable young people across the UK. Working alongside its partners, it provides secure housing, expert support and pathways to education and employment, helping nearly 14,000 young people each year across the country. By providing the right resources, Centrepoint empowers those facing homelessness to rebuild their lives and achieve independence. Alongside its direct support, the charity also drives policy reform and campaigns to end youth homelessness.Sally Orlopp, Director of People, Property and Independent Living, said: “We are so excited to move into our new office space, which will provide a strategic base for Centrepoint to support our work with some of the country’s most vulnerable young people and our mission to end youth homelessness. The team at Frasers Property UK have been incredibly supportive in finding a wonderful new space for us at The Rowe, which will meet our needs now and long into the future.”James Smith, Commercial Director at Frasers Property UK, said: “We are delighted to welcome Centrepoint to The Rowe, where it will become part of a dynamic environment as it continues its vital work helping vulnerable young people across the UK. At Frasers Property UK, we are committed to continual improvement and investment and have recently completed refurbishment to the business lounge and café at The Rowe, ensuring our spaces meet the changing needs of modern businesses. It is an exciting time for Centrepoint to move into its new home with four additional floors also currently under offer and we look forward to seeing them thrive amongst The Rowe’s expanding business community.”Owned, developed, and managed by Frasers Property UK, The Rowe is a 165,500 sq ft creative office development in Whitechapel, London, setting a new benchmark for modern workspaces with its innovative design. Spanning 12 floors, it offers flexible office spaces from 6,000 to 94,188 sq ft, available in fully fitted or unfitted options. Designed to elevate the workplace experience, The Rowe boasts an 8,408 sq ft rooftop terrace, a 12th-floor bar, private terraces on every floor, a café and statement art from world-renowned artists.The Rowe has recently undergone extensive upgrades, enhancing its modern, welcoming environment while reinforcing its reputation for cutting-edge design and innovation. As part of this transformation, 25,000 sq ft of high-quality fitted and furnished office space has been introduced on the 3rd and 4th floors, enabling occupiers to move in and start operations immediately, all while enjoying a premium workspace with first-quality amenities. The delivery of this new fitted space will drive further success at The Rowe, with 65, 000 sq ft. already currently under offer.Agent representatives: JLL for Frasers Property UK, and Compton for Centrepoint.

