GRUNDFOS CONFIRMS COMMITMENT TO WATER ACCESS WITH AFWASA INTERNATIONAL CONGRESS & EXHIBITION SPONSORSHIP

KAMPALA, UGANDA, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kampala, 17 February 2025: 2.2 billion people globally do not have access to safely managed drinking water, and around a quarter of the world’s population faces a shortage of water vital for drinking, sanitation, agriculture, and economic development.In recognition of this challenge, Grundfos, a global leader in advanced pump and water solutions, has today announced its role as principal sponsor of the 22nd African Water and Sanitation Association (AfWASA) International Congress & Exhibition, taking place from 16-20 February at the Speke Resort Convention Centre (SRCC) in Kampala, Uganda.The Grundfos Water Access team is guided by the ambition to reach 300 million people with water access by 2030, doing so through partnerships with governments, NGOs, and other stakeholders, and by exploring innovative business models to unlock financing. Sponsoring the AfWASA International Congress is an important part of this strategy.Centred on the theme "Water and Sanitation for All: A Secure Future for Africa", the event will convene over 3,000 water professionals and stakeholders from around the globe to facilitate the exchange of ideas and developments in the water and sanitation sector in Africa, with a focus on energy efficient solutions to Africa’s fast-growing urban population and ageing infrastructure challenges.Anise Sacranie, Head of Water Access & Sustainability at Grundfos, said:"We are thrilled to be sponsoring this year’s AfWASA International Congress & Exhibition. At Grundfos we are driven every day to transform water access for all, and one of the ways in which we do this is by partnering with important organisations across our sector to share best practice and drive innovation.“The water access challenge is too large to be solved by one party alone, or by maintaining the status quo, so events like these are a vital part of the ecosystem and an important place for new relationships to be forged and ideas to grow. We look forward to seeing what develops this year!”During the event, Grundfos will be taking part in speaking sessions and stakeholder panel discussions on crucial topics, such as partnerships and innovative financing solutions to deliver safe drinking water to underserved communities. Key highlights include:Anise Sacranie and David Githendu will be speaking at the Opening Ceremony on Sunday 16thOur Blue World, a film sponsored by Grundfos, will be showing on Monday 17thAnise and David will be participating in two panel discussions on Public-Private Partnerships on Tuesday 18th, and energy-efficient solutions to reduce non-revenue water on Wednesday 19thGrundfos will be at the press conference on Thursday 20thDavid Githendu, Regional Director, Water Utility, East & West Africa at Grundfos, states:"Water utilities face numerous challenges daily. Foremost among these is securing a stable water supply across all distribution networks while mitigating leakages from pipe breaks, which compromise the continued delivery of water. This necessitates effective pressure management.“At Grundfos, we are committed to leveraging digital technologies to combat this and other global water crises. By implementing intelligent and sustainable solutions in Africa, we can focus our efforts on reducing non-revenue water, obtain enhanced energy efficiency, reduce costs and improve revenue."For more information about the programme visit - https://www.afwasa2025.org/programme/ Links for our social media:Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/grundfos/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Grundfos YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/grundfos

