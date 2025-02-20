International Ski and Snowboard Federation fights climate change with knowledge and partnerships

FIS' commitment to the planet by taking a science-led approach to reducing the environmental impact of snow sports and raising awareness to the climate crisis.

FIS sees itself as having two sets of responsibilities: to athletes and fans, and to the planet. We want both a rich race calendar and a sustainable footprint, and are convinced that we can have both.” — FIS President Johan Eliasch

OBERHOFEN AM THUNERSEE, SWITZERLAND, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) is the first to acknowledge: climate change, the biggest challenge of our lifetime, is an existential threat to snow sports.Under the leadership of long-time climate activist Johan Eliasch, FIS has put its responsibility to the planet and the environment at the top of its agenda. The federation has been focusing on science and relying on strong partnerships to ensure that snow sports can play a significant part in tackling the climate crisis.With more than 7,000 annual events under its umbrella, the international federation is the tip of the spear for a broad ecosystem that includes National Ski Associations (NSAs), Local Organizing Committees, ski resorts, etc.“The endeavor of reducing environmental impact and using the power of the sport to spread awareness about global warming can only be achieved with actions that impact this entire ecosystem,” explains FIS President Johan Eliasch, referring to some of the key steps taken by the organization over the last few years:FIS has recently entered partnerships with the intention of putting science at the service of fighting the climate crisis: with the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization and with the European Space Agency.FIS enhanced the process of calculating its own emissions as an organization, as well as that of the FIS World Cup events, and developed a FIS CO2 Calculator, a tool tailor-made for snow sports events made available free of charge to all NSAs and organizers.The bidding requirements to host FIS World Championships now include very objective obligations related to sustainability.FIS is constantly providing knowledge to its stakeholders, whether by publishing practical guides – for example, for ski resorts to operate more sustainably –or offering free courses and webinars.“FIS sees itself as having two sets of key responsibilities: to athletes and fans, and to the planet,” says Eliasch. “We want both a rich race calendar and a sustainable footprint, and are convinced that with intelligent planning we can have both.”About FISFIS is the worldwide governing body of snow sports, which represent approximately 55% of all medals distributed at the Winter Olympic Games and 80% of those awarded at the Winter Paralympic Games. Part of FIS’ mission is to be the inspiration and catalyst that drives the appeal of competitive and recreational snow sports in a sustainable manner. FIS has signed the Sport for Nature Framework and UN Sports for Climate Framework and aims to halve its carbon footprint by 2030 and be carbon neutral by 2040. FIS’ plans on sustainability are laid out in the FIS Impact Programme

FIS SKI | FIS Leads Snow Sports to the Forefront of the Fight against Climate Change

