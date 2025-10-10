Behr Paint Company Strengthens Global Leadership Through Sustainable Innovation and Color Expertise

Being recognized as part of the CBS 50 American Leaders campaign is a proud moment for Behr” — Megan Selby, President of Behr Paint Company

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Born in a California garage, Behr Paint Company has grown into one of North America’s leading paint companies showcasing how a legacy of innovation , quality, and trust is driving the future of color transformation. A newly released video which forms part of the 50 American Leaders campaign hosted on CBS, highlights Behr’s leadership in paint color trends and next-generation tools, which inspire confidence and empower both DIYers and professionals to transform spaces and reimagine what’s possible.In today’s world, people are placing greater value on their surroundings, with homes and workspaces expected to be practical, sustainable, and visually appealing. Faced with a vast array of choices, consumers weigh interior paint colors, design, and performance as essential factors. Within this landscape, the paint and coatings industry plays a vital role by delivering solutions that balance environmental responsibility with everyday aesthetics.As part of this evolving landscape, Behr Paint Company has been recognized for its leadership, featured in the 50 American Leaders campaign - presented by Acumen Media - for its pioneering role in design, innovation, and sustainability.“Being recognized as part of the CBS 50 American Leaders campaign is a proud moment for Behr,” said Megan Selby, President of Behr Paint Company. “From our earliest days, innovation has been at the heart of everything we do – whether it’s reimagining color tools, advancing sustainable solutions, or supporting DIYers and PRO painters alike. This recognition underscores our ongoing commitment to lead the industry forward and inspire confidence in every project.”The video takes you on a journey of the paint company’s more than 75-year history and punctuates the milestones of industry-leading innovation. For example, Behr is addressing one of the most common challenges in home improvement – color paralysis, a significant consumer pain point where an overwhelming number of choices leads to project abandonment. A third-party study conducted by Behr found that over 40% of consumers say color selection is the most challenging step in their project, with just as many admitting indecision prevents them from starting at all. Behr set out to simplify the process. Partnering with Google Cloud, the brand introduced ChatHUE™—an AI-powered experience that delivers personalized, seamless color recommendations.“We are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and technology within the paint industry - empowering consumers to bring their creative visions to life through the transformative power of color,” said Andy Lopez, SVP of Marketing at Behr Paint Company.With a 45-year exclusive partnership with The Home Depot across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and a long-standing commitment to innovation, Behr has built its legacy on delivering quality products, trusted paint colors, and professional-grade services that meet the needs of both DIYers and professionals.About Behr Paint CompanyFounded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company, and maker of BEHR, KILZand WHIZZbrands, are dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, designers and professional paint contractors with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and value. For more information, visit Behr.com. Professional paint contractors and designers can visit Behr.com/Pro to learn about products, color tools and services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

