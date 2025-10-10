MISUMI USA Invests in the Future of Manufacturing with Advanced Technology and Education

New CBS documentary showcases how MISUMI USA is preparing the next generation of engineers to succeed in a fast-changing industry.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MISUMI USA, a subsidiary of MISUMI Group, a global manufacturer and distributor headquartered in Japan, is positioning itself to lead the manufacturing industry into the Economy 4.0 era by investing in advanced technology and education, with a major focus on university partnerships.For more than 60 years, MISUMI has supported engineers worldwide with configurable components, on-demand manufacturing, and digital engineering tools to provide “time value” for its customers. Today, MISUMI is expanding that mission by integrating artificial intelligence into its manufacturing platforms to help engineering teams move faster from prototype to production.“We graduated to CAD platforms, but we must continue to evolve that. We have to integrate AI into some of these platforms,” said John Williams, Technical Training Manager at MISUMI USA. “It takes the digitalization from not only the design side where you are now creating in a digital environment, but you’re also testing in a digital environment.”To prepare the next generation of engineers for this future, MISUMI USA’s University Program provides students and faculty with access to tools, resources, and support in finding the right products to enhance their design projects. At the University of Dayton, the program is already giving engineering students hands-on experience with MISUMI’s products and platforms.“Our collaboration with MISUMI USA has given us a unique opportunity for them to dive into real-world experiences that they wouldn’t otherwise have,” says Elizabeth Hart, principal lecturer at University of Dayton.In June 2025, MISUMI Group acquired Fictiv , a U.S.-based on-demand procurement company, which will expand MISUMI’s capabilities and deepen its global presence. Coupled with its robust global supply chain and its QCT (Quality, Cost, Time) operational model, the company is equipping itself to thrive in an unpredictable, fast-changing industry.About MISUMI USAMISUMI is the most comprehensive and user-friendly resource for industrial automation components. With a vast selection of 80 sextillion standard and customized parts, MISUMI is an unmatched, one-stop shop to meet customer specifications. MISUMI is committed to empowering customers to do incredible design work incredibly fast.For more information, visit the MISUMI website at misumiusa.com.For more information:Shannon Callarmanshannon@misumiusa.com

