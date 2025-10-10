ARX connects people, ideas, and technology to transform the way we live

New documentary hosted on CBS showcases how ARX is transforming lives through innovation in engineering and design

Engineering is not just a technical exercise – it’s about making a real difference in people’s lives. By connecting talent and innovation worldwide, we are shaping a better, more connected future” — Andrea Galli, CEO of ARX

WASHINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARX, a global leader in engineering and design, announces the release of its new short video, which is hosted on the Economy 4.0 campaign on CBS News. The segment explores how ARX connects people, ideas, artists, and technology to transform the way we live, offering innovative solutions that improve lives and drive sustainable progress.“Engineering is not just a technical exercise – it’s about making a real difference in people’s lives. By connecting talent and innovation worldwide, we are shaping a better, more connected future.” Andrea Galli, CEO of ARX.Economy 4.0 examines the profound transformation shaping the global economy, driven by the integration of digital technologies, automation, and sustainability across industries. The series highlights how artificial intelligence, big data, green technologies, and interdisciplinary collaboration are redefining how societies adapt to a rapidly changing world.In this feature, ARX is presented as a prime example of how engineering and design extend beyond structures and systems to address real-world challenges. Through a global network of smart minds – engineers, designers, artists, and technologists – ARX blends creativity with technology to deliver solutions that are both practical and transformative.To learn more about ARX, its vision, and the future of engineering and design, watch the feature live on CBS News.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.