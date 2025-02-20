BIOSTAR TO SHOWCASE IPC PRODUCTS AT EMBEDDED WORLD 2025 GERMANY

EDGE AI AND INDUSTRIAL COMPUTING SOLUTIONS AT DISPLAY

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of IPC solutions, motherboards, graphics cards, and PC peripherals, is set to showcase its latest industrial computing and edge AI computing solutions at upcoming Embedded World 2025. The event will take place from March 11-13, 2025, at Nurnberg Messe, Nurnberg, Germany, with BIOSTAR's booth located at 2-321, Hall 2.At Embedded World 2025, BIOSTAR will spotlight its edge computing solutions powered by Intel CPUs, including AI-driven platforms tailored for industrial automation, smart cities, and HMI (Human-Machine Interface) applications. Key highlights will include 3.5" SBCs, NVIDIA Jetson Orin platforms, and industrial-grade systems engineered for scalable, efficient, and robust performance.As an essential player in the IPC and edge AI industries, BIOSTAR continues to lead the way in providing scalable, efficient, and powerful computing solutions. BIOSTAR's diverse portfolio includes products across multiple form factors, including ATX, Mini iTX, SBC, and embedded industrial computers, ensuring versatility and adaptability for various use cases.In addition, with the successful cooperation at CES 2025, BIOSTAR will partner with DEEPX again at the exhibition to integrate AI technologies into its edge computing solutions, further solidifying its leadership in Edge AI platforms. The collaboration with renowned AI chip solution providers underscores BIOSTAR's critical role in shaping the future of intelligent computing.ImageBIOSTAR is excited to welcome industry professionals, IPC innovators, and tech enthusiasts to join them at Embedded World 2025. The exhibition will feature the latest advancements in edge AI and industrial computing technology, showcasing BIOSTAR's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation to address the evolving demands of smart industries. Attendees are welcome to apply for FREE tickets using ew25543325, the BIOSTAR invitation code, and invited to visit booth 2-321, Hall 2, to experience firsthand how BIOSTAR's cutting-edge solutions transform industrial applications through enhanced AI computing capabilities.Connect with usWebsite https://www.biostar.com.tw LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/biostar Facebook www.facebook.com/BiostarHQ Instagram www.instagram.com/biostarofficial YouTube www.youtube.com/user/BiostarTaiwan Availability http://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/wheretobuy/index.php BIOSTAR VIP Care https://store.biostar.com.tw/customer ABOUT BIOSTARBIOSTAR is a professional brand dedicated to the production of motherboards, graphics cards, computer peripherals, industrial PC, and AI computing solutions. Since its establishment in 1986, BIOSTAR has become a major supplier in the IT industry. In order to pursue the best quality and aesthetic design, BIOSTAR has invested heavily in ID design, global marketing as well as R&D. With an unceasing focus on enriching lives, BIOSTAR consistently strives to pioneer a fresh future, bringing solutions into reality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.