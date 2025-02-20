Duphill Technical Solutions LLC Completes State-of-the-Art Flooring at Diesel Technic Warehousing Facility in Dubai

Duphill Technical Solutions LLC Diesel Technik State-of-the-art dencrete flooring at the facility

DUBAI, EMIRATES OF DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duphill Technical Solutions LLC has successfully completed the flooring project for Diesel Technic’s cutting-edge warehousing facility in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), Dubai. This milestone collaboration between Duphill, Diesel Technic, and Amana underscores the technical prowess and industry expertise required to deliver a facility designed to handle large-scale, high-intensity operations.Diesel Technic, one of the largest suppliers of automotive parts and accessories globally, established this advanced facility to enhance its logistics capabilities in the Middle East and Africa. With a storage capacity of over 40,000 containers holding more than 12,000 unique items, the facility is equipped with Very Narrow Aisle (VNA) shuttle vehicles for efficient operations. The robust infrastructure spans 6,000 square metres and boasts a loading capacity exceeding 400,000 tons.Duphill played a pivotal role in ensuring the facility met its operational deadlines and design requirements by delivering high-performance flooring within a record 21-day timeframe. Utilizing a 400-micron polyurethane resin-based floor coating system, Duphill's flooring solution is hygienic, anti-microbial, and exceptionally durable—ideal for the facility's demanding static and dynamic load environment."This project is a testament to Duphill’s expertise in delivering innovative, high-quality flooring solutions tailored to our clients' unique needs," said a spokesperson from Duphill Technical Solutions LLC. "By leveraging our technical knowledge, skilled workforce, and exclusive materials, we successfully executed a flooring system that enhances the operational efficiency and longevity of Diesel Technic's warehousing facility."Duphill’s contribution was crucial in transforming the warehousing facility into a state-of-the-art hub, enabling Diesel Technic to ensure uninterrupted supply chain operations for distribution partners and workshop customers in over 150 countries. This flooring solution not only enhances the facility's functionality but also demonstrates Duphill's unwavering commitment to quality and excellence in industrial flooring solutions.The collaboration between Diesel Technic, Amana, and Duphill highlights the power of partnership and innovation in delivering projects of this magnitude. Duphill's legacy in decorative, industrial, and hygienic flooring continues to set benchmarks in the industry, as evidenced by their impressive work on this project.The Diesel Technic warehousing facility in JAFZA is now fully operational, marking a significant milestone for all stakeholders involved. The project was successfully completed in December 2024, meeting all timelines and operational expectations.About Duphill Technical Solutions LLCDuphill Technical Solutions LLC is a leading flooring specialist in the Middle East, renowned for its expertise in decorative, industrial, and hygienic flooring solutions. With a proven track record of delivering high-performance flooring systems, Duphill is committed to transforming spaces with innovative materials, exceptional craftsmanship, and dedicated service

