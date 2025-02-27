Kev Harrison Receives National Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®!

2025 Independent Press Award Winner "Shadow of the Hidden" by Kev Harrison Author Kev Harrison 2025 Independent Press Award Winner Publisher Brigids Gate Press

Brigids Gate Press brings “Shadow of the Hidden” into the light with the 2025 Independent Press Award win in Horror.

LISBON, PORTUGAL, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized “Shadow of the Hidden” by Kev Harrison as the Horror category winner.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.“Dynamic characters energize this brisk, creepy, and enthralling story.”—Kirkus Reviews“Reads like a Dan Brown-esque adventure thriller… but with a healthy dose of the supernatural!... absolutely amazing read...The writing was just superb.”—SFF Insiders“Shadow of the Hidden” by Kev HarrisonIt’s Seb’s last day working in Turkey, but his friend Oz has been cursed. Superstition turns to terror as the effects of the ancient malediction spill over and the lives of Oz and his family hang in the balance. Can Seb find the answers to remove the hex before it’s too late?From Kev Harrison, author of “The Balance” and “Below”, journey with Seb, Oz and Deniz across ancient North African cities as they seek to banish the Shadow of the Hidden.In 2025, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw participation from journalists, well established authors, and small, medium and large publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States.Winners were chosen from publishers such as Amplify Publishing Group, Blackstone Publishing, Brigids Gate Press, Globe Pequot, Finishing Line Press, Gatekeepers Press, Hachette Go (Blanco of Grand Central Publishing), HarperCollins Leadership, Ideapress Publishing, IVP Kids, Koehler Books, Mad Cave Studios, North Dakota State University Press, Oceanview, Publishing Old Stone Press, Pegasus Books, Post Hill Press, Red T Kid's Media, Rowman & Littlefield, She Writes Press, University of California Press, and University of Georgia Press.“The 2025 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD awardees included the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. "There is no stopping independent publishing. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are excited to showcase this year's honorees to the world.”For more information please visit independentpressaward.com; and to see this year's list of IPA Winners, please visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025winners About the authorKev Harrison is a British writer of horror and dark fiction living in Lisbon, Portugal. His latest release, “Shadow of the Hidden”, is a novel of adventure horror, set in the Middle East and North Africa, released through Brigids Gate Press. His novella, “Below”, also through Brigids Gate, is a work of subterranean horror. Paths Best Left Untrodden, a collection of thirteen short stories, is out now from Northern Republic. His debut novella, “The Balance”, is available now from Lycan Valley Press, while his novelettes, Curfew and Cinders of a Blind Man Who Could See, are both available now from Demain Publishing. His short fiction has appeared in a variety of magazines and anthologies, including Lost Films, from Perpetual Motion Machine Publishing, In Darkness, Delight: Creatures of the Night, from Corpus Press, Aphotic Realm’s ‘Fangs’ issue and on podcasts such as Tales to Terrify and The Other Stories from Hawk and Cleaver. To find more of his work, visit www.kevharrisonfiction.com , or buy his books here: https://books2read.com/ap/n0klww/Kev-Harrison About the PublisherBrigids Gate Press, an indie press established in 2021 by Heather, Clyde, and S.D. Ventura-Vassallo, believes in the power of STORY. We seek to be a forge where new and underrepresented talents are refined and developed, and their stories shaped and tempered into beautiful, dark, mysterious, and thrilling tales that will delight readers. Above all, we seek to do our utmost to help and encourage writers on their journeys.Heather Ventura, co-founder of Brigids Gate Press, believes there are few things that can’t be solved with tea, cookies, and a good book. She enjoys reading a wide range of genres, but can’t resist fairytales and gothic novels. She currently resides with her husband, son, and two horribly mischievous black cats under the vast prairie skies of the Midwest. She continues to believe the world is a place full of magic and wonder.S.D. Vassallo is a co-founder and editor for Brigids Gate Press. He’s also a writer who loves horror, fantasy, science fiction and crime fiction. He was born and raised in New Orleans, but currently lives in the Midwest with his wife, son, and two black cats who refuse to admit that coyotes exist. When not reading, writing or editing, he can be found gazing at the endless skies of the wide-open prairie. He often spends the night outdoors when the full moon is in sway.The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers; to see this year's list of IPA Winners, visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025winners The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.Join us for the Awards Dinner on May 3rd held at the BookCAMP event, May 2 - 4, 2025, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.