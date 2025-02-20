Pasona Group, CYBERDYNE Announce ‘Future Me’ Exhibit at EXPO 2025 Pavilion ‘PASONA NATUREVERSE’

Concept image of "Future Me" exhibit within PASONA NATUREVERSE Content image: "My Physical Ability Improving and Regenerating" Content image: "My Living Space Expanded" Content image: “Cyvis” Content image: "Acoustic X"

Exhibit to propose future society of integration between humans and cyber-physical space, featuring world premiere of cutting-edge technology

TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Group Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Yasuyuki Nambu) will exhibit a private sector pavilion, PASONA NATUREVERSE, at EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. The pavilion will feature a joint exhibit with CYBERDYNE Inc. (Headquarters: Tsukuba City, Ibaraki; President & CEO: Yoshiyuki Sankai) located in the "Body Zone" of the pavilion, titled “Future Me”. This exhibit will depict a future society of seamless integration between humans and cyber physical spaces*, where humans, AI, and robots support one another.

CYBERDYNE utilizes "Cybernics" technology (integration of humans, AI robots, and information systems) to address various societal challenges. By merging humans with cyber physical spaces (HCPS: Human Cyber Physical Space), the company aims to shape the future by promoting the realization of a "Techno Peer Support Society"** and the creation of the new industry of Cybernics to follow the robotics and IT industries.

The PASONA NATUREVERSE pavilion will feature a variety of exhibits under the themes of "Body, Mind, and Bonds". The Future Me exhibit, presented in collaboration with pavilion exhibit partner CYBERDYNE, will be located in the Body Zone of the pavilion, and will depict a future society in which humans and cyber physical spaces are integrated, people's physical capabilities are enhanced/regenerated, and individuals can fully realize their potential, unrestricted by location.

The exhibit consists of three themes. The "My Physical Ability Improving and Regenerating" theme showcases a society in which individuals can improve and restore physical functions that have declined due to aging or illness, featuring innovations such as HAL, the world’s first "wearable cyborg", which enables movement in accordance with the wearer’s intent. The "My Living Space Expanded" theme envisions a society in which people are no longer bound by physical location, with technology such as the "Master Remote System" allowing people to operate a “second self” in another location, enabling new lifestyles and workstyles without spatial constraints. The "My Health Watched Over, My Mind at Ease" theme presents a society in which one's health condition can be monitored with compact, contactless sensors.

Through this exhibit, Pasona Group and CYBERDYNE have expressed their commitment to developing technology that enhances individual well-being and fosters harmony between humans, AI, and robots, thereby creating the world of "NATUREVERSE", of truly fulfilling lifestyles and workstyles. The collaboration between the two companies is planned to extend beyond EXPO 2025, working together to develop new industries in the field of well-being and contribute to building a better future society.

This exhibit will also serve as a platform to announce the research and development efforts under the "Strategic Innovation Creation Program (SIP) Phase 3"*** implemented by the Cabinet Office, and will widely broadcast information to visitors from all over the world.

* "Cyber Physical Space" refers to a space where the real world (physical space) and virtual world (cyberspace) are merged.

** "Techno Peer Support Society" refers to a society in which humans and technology coexist and collaborate, mutually support each other, thereby enhancing autonomy and freedom across generations and creating a safe and secure environment which solves issues related to life, health, and well-being,.

*** Cross-ministerial Strategic Innovation Creation Program (SIP) Phase 3: Development of Fundamental Technologies, the Establishment of Common Systems, Rules, and Regulation for the Expansion of Human Collaborative Robotics, Theme 6: Development of Social Implementation Technologies for HCPS Integrated Human Collaborative Robotics to Solve Social Issues

■ Overview: PASONA NATUREVERSE "Future Me" Exhibit

This exhibit presents series of innovative technology that seamlessly integrates humans, cyber space and physical spaces to enhances/improves human physical abilities and to watch over individuals’ health condition. Through this exhibit, the companies proposes a future society in which all people can be active throughout their lives, unbound by spatial restrictions and regardless of disability or age.

[Main Exhibit Content]

1. My Physical Ability Improving and Regenerating

This section presents a society where individuals, even those whose physical functions have declined due to aging or illness, can continue to lead independent and fulfilling lives with the assistance of the wearable cyborg HAL, which enables the improvement and regeneration of human physical functions simply by wearing it. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience HAL’s principles firsthand by attaching sensors and using bio-electrical signals to control HAL according to their intentions.

2. My Living Space Expanded

The Master Remote System allows the movement of a person wearing a master device to be replicated by a remote device installed in a different location. This proposal posits a society in which a “second self” can be operated across space. A demonstration will be held for visitors to see how a remote robot works in sync with the movements of a master robot located at a remote location.

3. My Health Watched Over, My Mind at Ease

With cutting-edge Cybernics Technologies such as the compact sensor "Cyvis", which constantly monitors changes in one's vitals, and "Acoustic X", which visualizes the condition of microvessels in real-time without the need of X-rays or contrast agent, this proposal envisions a society where health can be closely monitored at a high level, allowing people to live their daily lives with greater peace of mind than ever before. Demonstrations using models will be conducted.

[About “Cyvis”]

Cyvis is a compact sensor that can be worn on the body to collect information such as data of heart activity, brain activity, body temperature, physical movement and other vital information related to a person’s life. By sharing the data to doctors or family members, one's health condition can be constantly monitored.

[About “Acoustic X”]

Acoustic X uses photoacoustic technology to visualize microvessels real-time just by touching the skin. Scanning does not require x-ray or contrast agents. As this technology can visualize microvessels that was hard to track with conventional devices, it is hoped to be the next generation device for visual diagnosis.

■ Reference: About the "PASONA NATUREVERSE" Pavilion

Concept:

Pasona Group's job is to harness the potential of the individual. We aim to help build a society in which everyone can flourish in good health and vibrance.

“Thank You, Life.” We want to create a world where life is respected; a world enveloped in gratitude for life, from children to the elderly, among all people across the world.

Our society is a part of the natural world, and humanity's continued existence is thanks to nature. However, at some point, we began to take nature for granted. Have we forgotten to be grateful? Giving thanks to each other, to the rich blessings bestowed upon humanity by nature, and for the fact that we are alive right now. We want to create a new world in which these expressions of thanks resonate and are passed down to the next generation.

We hope that many people from all over the world will visit our pavilion and become creators of a future in which reverberates with gratitude, and work together with us to create the "NATUREVERSE" (Nature x Universe). This is the hope of Pasona Group.

Main Themes:

(1) Body: Medical / Food: Creating a healthy body through the latest medical care and food.

(2) Mind: Life Purpose / Compassion: Building a spiritually rich society based on the spirit of compassion, in which everyone can envision their own futures, and which is full of diversity and purpose in life.

(3) Bonds: Work / Mutual Aid: Designing a truly prosperous society in which all people can work vibrantly and live happily, in other words, a "Mutual Society" of mutual assistance.

For details regarding the pavilion: https://www.pasonagroup.co.jp/english/expo/

■ Reference: Pasona Group Inc. Company Overview

Since its founding in 1976, Pasona Group Inc. has promoted diversity under its corporate philosophy of providing “Solutions to Society's Problems” and has continued to create opportunities for each and every individual to play an active role with pride and dreams. In 2008, the company began the challenge of regional revitalization by attracting human resources to Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture. Pasona Group endeavors to create a way of life and work that is enriching both physically and mentally, and to create new industries with dreams, including a health industry that takes advantage of the rich nature, food, and culture of Awaji Island.

Location: PASONA SQUARE Minami-Aoyama 3-1-30 Minato-ku, Tokyo

Foundation: February 16th, 1976

Paid-in capital: 5 billion yen

Business activities: BPO Solutions (contracting), Expert Solutions (temporary staffing),

Career Solutions (employee placement, outplacement),

Global Solutions (overseas HR services),

Life Solutions (childcare & education support, elderly care support),

Regional Revitalization and Tourism Solutions

