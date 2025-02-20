EZ Equipment Rental Expands Articulating Boom Lift Fleet in Dallas-Fort Worth

Construction Equipment Rentals Equipment Rental Boom Lift Rentals Customer Service

EZ Equipment Rental, a leader in Dallas-Fort Worth construction rentals, expands its fleet with boom lifts to meet the growing demand in construction.

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EZ Equipment Rental, a prominent name in the field of construction equipment rentals in the Dallas-Fort Worth, is on the verge of significant expansion. The company is trying to come up with rental services that will benefit the end users. As such, their articulating boom lift rental fleet is likely to have a positive impact. This move comes in response to the growing demand for versatile aerial work platforms in the region's booming construction and maintenance sectors.The company has added several new JLG 450AJ articulating boom lifts to its inventory, offering customers access to state-of-the-art equipment for a wide range of applications. These machines provide a working height of up to 51 feet, a horizontal reach of 22 feet 9 inches, and a platform capacity of 660 pounds, making them ideal for both indoor and outdoor projects requiring precise positioning and maneuverability.The expansion of EZ Equipment Rental's articulating boom lift fleet aligns with the projected growth in the construction equipment rental market. According to a recent report by Fact.MR, the global construction equipment rental market is expected to reach $201.81 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2024 to 2034. This growth is driven by factors such as increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the rising adoption of rental models to reduce capital expenditure.For instance, the JLG 450AJ articulating boom lifts available through EZ Equipment Rental are equipped with a range of advanced technological features designed to enhance performance, safety, and versatility on job sites. These machines offer a 355-degree non-continuous turntable rotation, allowing operators to position the boom with flexibility to access hard-to-reach areas. The platform itself can rotate 170 degrees, providing precise control for tasks requiring careful positioning. A notable feature is the 4-foot 8-inch jib, which offers a 145-degree working range, further extending the machine's reach and maneuverability in confined spaces.The lifts are fitted with solid, non-marking tires, making them suitable for use on a variety of surfaces, including those that are sensitive to marking or damage. Powering these articulating boom lifts is a fuel-efficient Kubota D1305 diesel engine, which balances performance with reduced fuel consumption. These features collectively contribute to the machine's ability to handle a wide range of aerial work applications, from construction and maintenance to specialized installation projects. The combination of these technological advancements aims to improve productivity and safety for operators working at heights in various industrial and construction settings.These features make the JLG 450AJ an versatile choice for applications ranging from construction and maintenance to painting and installation work.EZ Equipment Rental is offering the JLG 450AJ articulating boom lifts at a competitive daily rate of $349.99. This pricing structure aims to provide contractors, facility managers, and DIY enthusiasts with access to professional-grade equipment without the need for significant capital investment.The company's commitment to customer service extends beyond competitive pricing. EZ Equipment Rental provides comprehensive training on the safe operation of all rented equipment, ensuring that customers can maximize the efficiency and safety of their aerial work platform use.For more information about EZ Equipment Rental's articulating boom lift rentals or to reserve a machine, interested parties can contact the company directly.About EZ Equipment RentalEZ Equipment Rental is a full-service construction equipment rental company serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The company offers a wide range of equipment for rent, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving machinery, concrete tools, and more. With a focus on customer service, competitive pricing, and well-maintained equipment, EZ Equipment Rental aims to be the go-to source for construction and maintenance professionals in the region.

