OnsiteGene Launches Xtractor™ for Fast 5-Minute DNA & RNA Extraction

Nucleic Acid Extraction 5-Minute Nucleic Acid Extraction myNAT™ sample-to-answer real-time PCR system Xgrinder™ 3D homogenizer

OnsiteGene launches Xtractor™ for lightning-fast DNA/RNA extraction, delivering results from 32 samples in just 5 minutes.

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OnsiteGene Inc., a leader in molecular diagnostics, announces the launch of the Xtractor™ 5-Minute Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument. This compact, fully automated device is designed to deliver purified DNA/RNA from up to 32 samples in just five minutes, setting a new standard for speed and efficiency in molecular diagnostics.System OverviewThe Xtractor™ is a compact and fully automated nucleic acid extraction system optimized for both ultra-fast and conventional magnetic bead-based protocols. It efficiently processes 1 to 32 respiratory samples in just 5 minutes, delivering DNA/RNA with sensitivity and purity comparable to traditional methods.Xtractor™ is an open platform, allowing laboratories to use their own reagents and customize extraction protocols for specific applications. This flexibility makes it suitable for a wide range of diagnostic and research settings.Configurations and ScalabilityThe platform is available in two main models:• Xtractor™-Mini – processes 1 to 16 samples per run.• Xtractor™-32 – processes up to 32 samples per run using a deep-well plate format.Both models are compact and portable, with weights of 7.5 kg and 11.5 kg, respectively, making them easy to integrate into various lab environments.Technical Specifications• Extraction time: 5 minutes• Sample volume range: 20–1000 µl• Magnetic bead recovery rate: >98%• Heating temperature: 40–100°C (adjustable for lysis and elution)• Mixing speed: 6 adjustable modes• Precision: CV <3% (based on Ct values from 20 replicates at 2x LoD)• Contamination control: Integrated UV module• User interface: Touchscreen with intuitive operation and program storage for up to 120 protocols• Noise level: ≤55 dB(A)• Power: 100–240 V AC, 50/60 HzApplicationsOnsiteGene identifies a broad range of applications for the Xtractor™, including:• Clinical diagnostics: respiratory infections, pathogen detection• Research use: genomics, biobanking, gene expression studies• Public health: outbreak response, high-volume screening• Veterinary and agricultural sciences: animal pathogens, plant biology• Food safety: contamination monitoring, GMO testingIntegration and CompatibilityThe Xtractor™ seamlessly integrates with the XDiveultra-fast real-time PCR system , enabling a complete sample-to-answer workflow in as little as 12 minutes for up to 32 samples. This combined system offers a powerful solution for rapid molecular diagnostics.When integrated with the XDivePCR system and Xgrinder™ 3D homogenizer, the Xtractor™ delivers a fast, high-performance solution for sample preparation and detection across diverse laboratory settings.Data Handling and SoftwareThe touchscreen interface allows for easy protocol selection, customization, and management. Users can store and group up to 120 extraction programs. For labs requiring data export, compatibility with LIS systems can be evaluated based on specific needs.Comparative Advantages• Extract and purify nucleic acids from 1 to 32 respiratory samples in 5 minutes.• Open-platform design supports custom reagents and protocols.• Compact and portable, with a small footprint.• High efficiency and reproducibility across samples.• Seamlessly integrates with the XDivereal-time PCR analyzer to deliver ultra-fast, 12-minute sample-to-answer molecular diagnostics for up to 32 samples simultaneously.• Pairs with the Xgrinder™ 3D bead-beating homogenizer to enable high-yield lysis of tough samples such as bacteria, fungi, tissue, and plant material.SummaryThe Xtractor™ is a versatile, high-speed nucleic acid extraction system designed for laboratories seeking fast, reliable, and flexible sample preparation. Its combination of speed, compact design, and open-platform functionality makes it suitable for a wide range of molecular diagnostic and research applications.About OnsiteGene Inc.OnsiteGene Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing rapid molecular diagnostics platforms for clinical, environmental, and agricultural use. Its portfolio includes the Xtractor™ 5-Minute Nucleic Acid Extractor, XDive™ ultra-fast PCR instrument and the myNAT™ sample-to-answer open-panel system . OnsiteGene manufactures its products under an ISO 13485–audited quality management system and maintains internationally recognized safety and electromagnetic compatibility certifications.Headquartered in Los Altos, California, OnsiteGene continues to support laboratories worldwide with adaptable, scalable, and reliable molecular solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.