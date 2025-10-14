A la Carte Tours Launches Rose Bowl Parade 2026 Packages

Rose Parade Tour Rose Parade Rose Bowl Parade 2026 packages A la Carte Tours

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A la Carte Tours has officially launched its Rose Bowl Parade 2026 packages , designed to provide structured travel arrangements for families and visitors attending the annual Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. These packages provide access to premium seating, guided tours, and organized activities throughout the Southern California region during the event.Overview of PackagesThe Rose Bowl Parade 2026 packages offer visitors a comprehensive itinerary covering multiple days, including hotel accommodations, transportation, and curated experiences related to the parade and surrounding attractions. Each package is structured to ensure timely access to parade events, sightseeing tours, and additional cultural experiences in Los Angeles and nearby locations.● Hotel Accommodations: Guests are accommodated at a 4-star property near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Check-in procedures include orientation and provision of VIP ticket packets.● Transportation: Transfers between the airport, hotel, and parade locations are included. Motorcoaches are arranged for all planned sightseeing tours.● Parade Access: Premium seating is provided for the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, including access to Float fest, where visitors can view floats up close before and after the event.● Meals: Packages include selected meals such as buffet breakfasts and lunches at local dining locations during scheduled activities.Itinerary DetailsThe multi-day packages provide structured experiences over a five-day period.Monday, December 29 – Arrival and OrientationVisitors arriving in Southern California are provided complimentary transfers to the Sheraton Gateway Hotel at LAX. The afternoon includes check-in and orientation with tour escorts. Guests receive VIP ticket packets, ID badges, and information about all planned events and activities.Tuesday, December 30 – Float Preparation and RMS Queen Mary TourThe day begins with breakfast at the hotel, followed by a visit to the Float Barns, where the tournament floats are being finalized for the parade. Attendees observe the intricate preparation and final decorations of floats. Lunch is scheduled at a local restaurant, Parker’s Lighthouse. Later, a guided tour of the RMS Queen Mary cruise ship is included, detailing its construction, history as a luxurious ocean liner, role during World War II, and later service as a commercial vessel.Wednesday, December 31 – Los Angeles and Hollywood SightseeingGuests begin with breakfast before boarding a motorcoach for a guided tour of Los Angeles landmarks. Stops include Hollywood Boulevard, Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, the Hollywood Sign, the original Farmers Market, the La Brea Tar Pits, and the Santa Monica Pier. The day includes casual lunch at the Farmers Market. The tour focuses on cultural and historical elements of Los Angeles, highlighting notable sites from film, television, and local history.Thursday, January 1 – Tournament of Roses ParadeThe parade day begins with a grab-and-go continental breakfast. Visitors travel to the parade route with premium seating at the start of the Rose Bowl Parade, allowing unobstructed views of animated floats, equestrian units, marching bands, and live performances from across the country. Following the parade, lunch is provided at a local restaurant, and guests may visit Float fest for close-up views of all floats. Optional upgrades include attendance at the Rose Bowl Game.Friday, January 2 – Departure and Optional ExtensionsThe final day includes breakfast at the hotel and airport transfers for departing guests. Optional extended tours, including ocean cruises or Las Vegas packages, are available for those extending their stay.Rose Parade Only PackagesSeparate packages are offered for guests attending only the Rose Parade 2026. These arrangements include:● Arrival at the hotel with VIP ticket packets and badges for parade access.● Premium parade seating and participation in parade-related events.● Float fest visit to view all parade floats in detail.● Breakfast and lunch meals included during scheduled events.● Airport transfers for arrival and departure.These packages cater to visitors seeking a shorter, parade-focused experience without additional sightseeing tours.Features and BenefitsThe packages are structured to provide clear and organized travel experiences for families and groups attending the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena. Key features include:● Comprehensive travel and accommodation arrangements.● Access to premium parade seating and pre-parade float displays.● Guided tours highlighting Los Angeles cultural and historical landmarks.● Meal arrangements for selected days to streamline scheduling and logistics.● Optional upgrades and extended tour opportunities for enhanced experiences.Organizational PerspectiveAccording to A la Carte Tours, the launch of these packages represents a structured approach to attending a large-scale event in a coordinated and accessible manner. The organization emphasizes clarity, organization, and logistical support for participants to navigate the parade and related events efficiently. Statements regarding the structure and scheduling of the packages are attributed directly to A la Carte Tours representatives. The organization provides structured travel packages, including accommodations, transportation, guided tours, and access to key event locations. The company focuses on planning and logistics to support groups, families, and individuals seeking coordinated travel arrangements for high-profile events such as the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena.The organization operates with a focus on professional management of travel arrangements and related services, ensuring that visitors can participate in cultural and recreational events with structured guidance and support.Contact InformationMedia Contact:A la Carte ToursPhone: 800-749-9342Email: mail@alacartetours.net

