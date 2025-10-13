Charles & Son Construction Expand Masonry & Landscape Construction Service in NJ

Charles and Son Construction & Landscaping Deck Construction in West Orange, NJ Landscape Construction in Bloomfield, NJ Masonry And Construction in West Orange

Charles and Son Construction is a New Jersey-based construction & landscape company specializing in masonry, deck installation, landscape design, and more.

WEST ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charles and Son Construction & Landscaping, a licensed and insured provider of residential and commercial construction services, has announced the continued expansion of its masonry and landscape construction operations across Essex County, New Jersey. Since its establishment in 2008, the company has built a reputation for craftsmanship and reliability, supporting homeowners and businesses with a full range of exterior improvement services.The company’s work in Masonry and Construction in West Orange continues to set standards for quality and compliance. Offering both new installations and restorations, Charles and Son Construction & Landscaping provides comprehensive masonry services that include brickwork, stone walls, retaining structures, walkways, patios, and outdoor living spaces designed for long-term performance and durability.Expansion in Commercial Masonry and Regional GrowthAs part of its regional expansion, the firm has strengthened its capabilities in Commercial Masonry Construction in Verona, NJ, addressing the needs of local businesses, institutions, and property developers. Projects in this segment range from building facades and entryways to load-bearing masonry and architectural detailing, all constructed according to New Jersey building code standards.The company’s commitment to high-quality workmanship has supported the growth of Masonry Construction Services in South Orange, NJ, where the team assists property owners in upgrading existing structures, repairing weather damage, and integrating masonry elements that improve both function and aesthetic appeal. The firm’s adherence to safety, environmental considerations, and compliance with municipal regulations ensures that every project aligns with local requirements.Comprehensive Masonry Capabilities Across Essex CountyIn addition to its focus on West Orange and Verona, Charles and Son Construction & Landscaping provides professional services as a Masonry Construction Company in East Hanover, NJ. The company’s team of 15 skilled professionals is equipped with specialized tools and machinery to handle a wide variety of masonry construction needs, including foundations, driveways, stone veneers, and brick installations.As a Brick Construction Company in East Hanover, NJ, the team emphasizes structural integrity and design consistency, ensuring that materials and craftsmanship meet both client expectations and industry standards. The use of high-quality aggregates, mortars, and construction techniques contributes to durability and low maintenance requirements.Enhancing Outdoor Living and Landscape DesignIn addition to its masonry expertise, Charles and Son Construction & Landscaping provides full-service landscape development, including Landscape Construction in Bloomfield, NJ . The company’s design team collaborates with clients to plan and implement cohesive outdoor environments that combine functionality with aesthetic value. Services include landscape grading, drainage systems, irrigation setup, lighting installation, and plant selection tailored to New Jersey’s climate conditions.The firm also continues to grow its work in Deck Construction in West Orange, NJ , offering homeowners a variety of options for wood and composite decks, pergolas, and fencing solutions. Deck installations are completed in compliance with state safety codes, ensuring durability, load-bearing integrity, and long-term usability for residential outdoor spaces.Commitment to Safety, Licensing, and ComplianceCharles and Son Construction & Landscaping operates under full licensure with the New Jersey Department of Home Improvement Contractors and is insured and bonded by New Jersey Insurance Services. These credentials reinforce the company’s accountability and adherence to state and municipal requirements. Furthermore, the firm maintains accreditation with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which includes a demonstrated commitment to resolving consumer concerns and maintaining transparent business practices.The company’s safety policy includes comprehensive background checks for all employees, ensuring that clients receive reliable service from vetted professionals. This procedural approach, combined with in-house training and project oversight, allows the company to deliver consistent results across a diverse range of construction projects.Community Presence and Regional ImpactSince its founding, Charles and Son Construction & Landscaping has supported residential and commercial property improvements throughout Essex County and surrounding communities. The firm’s service areas now include West Orange, South Orange, Bloomfield, Verona, and East Hanover, reflecting a strategic focus on maintaining local partnerships and long-term client relationships.The company’s project portfolio encompasses various residential neighborhoods, schools, small business facilities, and municipal spaces, where it provides not only installation but also maintenance, renovation, and repair services. Each project is planned with an emphasis on environmental responsibility, site safety, and customer communication.Balanced Approach to Design and FunctionalityCharles and Son Construction & Landscaping follows a process-driven approach to each project. From initial assessment through project completion, the company’s team works closely with property owners to identify design goals, site limitations, and functional requirements. Masonry and landscape features are developed to complement architectural styles while addressing drainage, grading, and structural stability.The integration of Masonry Construction Services in South Orange, NJ, with landscape design has allowed the company to create cohesive outdoor environments that enhance property value and usability. This balanced approach between design and engineering continues to define the company’s reputation across multiple service areas.About Charles and Son Construction & LandscapingFounded in 2008, Charles and Son Construction & Landscaping is a New Jersey-based construction and landscape company specializing in masonry, deck installation, landscape design, outdoor lighting, and general site improvement. Headquartered in West Orange, the company serves both residential and commercial clients across Essex County and neighboring regions.With a staff of 15 trained professionals, the firm is equipped to handle projects of varying scale and complexity. Charles and Son Construction & Landscaping maintains active licensure with the New Jersey Department of Home Improvement Contractors and is insured and bonded through New Jersey Insurance Services. The company also holds Better Business Bureau accreditation, demonstrating its compliance with professional and ethical business standards.For more information about the company’s Masonry and Construction in West Orange, Landscape Construction in Bloomfield, or Commercial Masonry Construction in Verona, NJ.

