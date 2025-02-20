Brand Leaders Unite for Motorcycle Safety

Daniel Wilkins, Executive Director at PVBLIC Foundation, giving remarks at the 4th Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety in Marrakech, Morocco.

MARRAKECH, MARRAKESH-SAFI, MOROCCO, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4th Global Ministerial Conference on Road SafetyMarrakech, Morocco – On February 28th, at the Brands for Safer Roads Breakfast by 24seconds , global industry leaders, policymakers, and road safety experts gathered to tackle safety for the largest group of people being killed globally on our roads today – motorcyclists.Hosted by PVBLIC Foundation in support of the UN Road Safety Fund (UNRSF) , this inaugural high-level event in the Brands for Safer Roads global series of thought leadership discussions is aimed at creative conversations and commitments on improving motorcycle safety worldwide.As part of the 24seconds Brands for Safer Roads series, similar gatherings will take place at major global events throughout the year:- April – Osaka World Expo- May – International Transport Forum, Leipzig- September – UN General Assembly, New York- November – Tomorrow Mobility, BarcelonaMotorcycle Safety in Focus:Motorcycles provide affordable, efficient transport, especially in low- and middle-income countries, but their increasing use has led to a sharp rise in road deaths.Jean Todt, UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, underscored the urgency, stating that motorcyclists now account for nearly 30% of global road traffic deaths, rising to 60% in some countries.Nneka Henry, Head of the UN Road Safety Fund, highlighted the critical role of public-private partnerships, stressing that collaboration with the private sector is key to scaling life-saving interventions.The message was clear: without decisive action, roads will remain deadly. Governments, businesses, and international organizations must accelerate investment in proven road safety solutions.Training, Innovation, and Helmets as Game Changers:Discussions focused on legislation, training, technology, and protective gear as essential to reducing motorcycle fatalities.Policymakers from Dominican Republic, Malaysia, Nepal, and Vietnam shared how legislative reforms and improved licensing systems have significantly reduced crashes. However, gaps remain in helmet quality, affordability, and enforcement, particularly in regions where motorcycles dominate transportation.Kevin Baird, Chief Experience Officer at Prometric, unveils advanced digital training tools, which he described as “designed to make motorcycle safety education more accessible and cost-effective—especially in high-need regions”. Prometric is committed to combining innovative solutions with global road safety efforts, ensuring more riders receive the critical training they need to stay safe.Jordi Lombarte, Chief Technology Officer at Autoliv, mentioned “No single solution can prevent all injuries we see in the field – but there are solutions available. And even more innovations to come! A proper helmet to protect the head will always be crucial."Honda, Erwin Segers, Regulatory Affairs Lead Engineer Honda, introduced Honda’s 5E model (Evaluation, Enforcement, Emergency Care, Education, and Engineering), emphasizing vehicle innovations beyond ABS.The consensus? Legislation, innovation, and enforcement must be top priorities to accelerate impact.Harnessing Technology and Industry Partnerships for Safer Mobility:Technology is reshaping motorcycle safety, with advances in braking systems, vehicle safety features, and smart helmets offering life-saving potential.Global leaders emphasized the need to scale up the implementation of ABS braking systems, real-time crash detection, and rider assistance technologies, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.The key takeaway: The solutions exist—now they must be implemented and scaled. Governments and businesses must work together to bring these innovations to market and integrate them into national road safety strategies.The Brands for Safer Roads Breakfast – Morocco Edition – was made possible through the support of Prometric and key partners, whose commitment to road safety helped drive impactful discussions and solutions.For media inquiries, please contact:Daniel WilkinsExecutive Director, PVBLIC Foundationdaniel@pvblic.orgAbout 24Seconds24Seconds, powered by PVBLIC Foundation, is a global initiative for road safety. Rooted in the UN Road Safety Fund’s mission, 24Seconds aims to reduce road traffic deaths and injuries every year by accelerating progress in safety interventions. Learn more at 24Seconds.one.About PVBLIC FoundationPVBLIC Foundation is a non-profit organization that mobilizes media, data, and technology to drive sustainable development and social impact. With over $20 million raised and campaigns reaching over a billion people in 125 countries, PVBLIC brings together governments, businesses, and innovators to create meaningful change.About the UN Road Safety FundThe UN Road Safety Fund (UNRSF), launched in 2018 by the UN Secretary-Generals Special Envoy for Road Safety, is the only UN fund dedicated to road safety. It mobilizes and distributes financial resources to support government-led initiatives aimed at achieving SDG 3.6—halving global road deaths by 2030.

