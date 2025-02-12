PVBLIC Foundation Advances Sustainability and Innovation During Super Bowl Week in New Orleans

From left to right: Laurence Kalinsky, Executive Director Family Offices For Sustainable Development, PVBLIC Foundation; Stephen Keppel, President, PVBLIC Foundation; Kerry Bannigan, Managing Director, President of the Board of Directors, PVBLIC Foundation James J. Carter Jr., Commissioner, Arnold Baker, Maritime & Energy Sector Professional; Todd P. Murphy, Commissioner, with the PVBLIC Foundation team celebrating the Port of New Orleans Proclamation honoring PVBLIC’s global impact at the FOSD Impact Soirée.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global spotlight turned to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, PVBLIC Foundation leveraged this opportunity to highlight the critical intersection of sustainability, social impact, and sports. Through high-profile events and strategic activations, PVBLIC reaffirmed its commitment to fostering public-private partnerships that drive sustainable economic development and positioned New Orleans as a center for innovation and social progress.Fostering Strategic Collaborations for Lasting ImpactSuper Bowl week in New Orleans served as a platform for meaningful dialogue, cross-sector collaboration, and actionable solutions to address sustainability challenges. PVBLIC Foundation, in partnership with key stakeholders from government, business, and civil society, curated a series of engagements that underscored the importance of collective efforts in achieving long-term social and economic progress. By aligning these initiatives with New Orleans’ legacy of resilience and recovery, PVBLIC reinforced the transformative power of strategic alliances, community engagement, and innovation in driving sustainable development.Key Events and InitiativesThroughout Super Bowl week, PVBLIC Foundation organized and participated in a series of impactful events designed to bridge the gap between sustainability, business, and community development. Key highlights included:[Wednesday, February 5th, 2025] PVBLIC Content Studio: Where Innovation, Media, and Storytelling ConvergePVBLIC remains committed to leveraging public-private partnerships to address today’s most pressing challenges. The PVBLIC Content Studio was a central hub for thought-provoking discussions on sustainability, innovation, and resilience. Featuring a 2,700 sq ft auditorium, the space hosted media production, interviews, and community-driven dialogues. This event at Gallier Hall focused on the intersection of cross-sector collaboration and creative brand integrations. The discussions emphasized the role of media and storytelling in driving global engagement and fostering sustainable economic development.Location: Gallier Hall, New Orleans[Wednesday, February 5th] FOSD Kickoff Soirée & Lighting CeremonyThe Super Bowl Host Committee organized a spectacular lighting ceremony on the first evening of the week of the events at the iconic St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans. This event captivated attendees with a dramatic illumination celebrating the convergence of culture, community, and sustainability.Bringing together global leaders, investors, and changemakers, the evening shined a spotlight on sustainable development, highlighting the importance of collaboration in building a more resilient future. This remarkable partnership with the Super Bowl Host Committee underscored a shared commitment to driving meaningful impact through innovative solutions and investments.Location: Jackson Square & St. Louis Cathedral[Thursday, February 6th, 2025] Bridging Culture & Community - The Family Office Impact Soirée & Painting Bridges Art AuctionAs part of a series of impactful events hosted during Super Bowl Week, this soirée featured Big Brothers Big Sisters of America's return to New Orleans, Our Rescue's critical anti-human trafficking and online safety missions, the Painting Bridges Art Auction and the Order of St Lazarus Auction, bringing together global leaders, sports icons, and local communities. The event celebrated the role of art, education, and technology in sparking transformative change and fostering sustainable economic development. The evening underscored PVBLIC’s commitment to leveraging public-private partnerships to drive positive impact, with numerous partnerships including Scholas Occurrentes, Crain Currency, The Family Office Association, and many more. This unique gathering provided opportunities to connect with leaders from across sectors and celebrate the power of collaboration for social good.Location: Ferrari Clubhouse, New OrleansThe Super Bowl serves as a global stage with the potential to drive significant social and environmental change. By embedding its initiatives within this major sporting event, PVBLIC Foundation underscored the imperative role of sustainability in the sports industry and broader economic systems.Sports possess a unique ability to unite communities, mobilize resources, and inspire action. Integrating sustainability into major sporting events ensures that economic growth, social equity, and environmental responsibility progress in tandem.PVBLIC’s engagements during Super Bowl week reflect its broader mission of fostering strategic partnerships and innovative solutions to drive sustainable impact. By leveraging the influence of sports, business, and policy, PVBLIC continues to advocate for a future in which sustainability is integral to global development efforts.The partnerships and discussions initiated during Super Bowl week represent the foundation for continued collaboration. PVBLIC Foundation remains dedicated to advancing cross-sector partnerships and mobilizing public and private resources to address today’s most pressing challenges.For more information on PVBLIC Foundation’s initiatives and upcoming events, visit www.pvblic.org For media inquiries, please contact:

