Panama to Host International Forum for Public-Private-Philanthropic Partnerships Alongside UNFCCC Global Climate Week

Sergio Fernández de Córdova, Executive Director, PVBLIC Foundation; Juan Carlos Navarro, Panama's Minister of Environment, and Gene Leon, Executive Director, Development Bank for Resilient Prosperity at the FOSD 2025 Summit, UN Headquarters, NYC. Photo: David Nicholas.

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Panama, PVBLIC Foundation , and Global Resilience Partners proudly announce the Nature Summit – an exclusive, high-level forum bringing together world leaders from government, philanthropy, and the private sector to scale innovative solutions and develop transformative partnerships that shape the nature-based economy. Taking place against the stunning backdrop of the Frank Gehry-designed Biomuseo in Panama City from May 19-22, 2025, the Nature Summit will be held alongside the inaugural UNFCCC Global Climate Week, a groundbreaking event designed to accelerate momentum toward the 2025 UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil.The UNFCCC Global Climate Week, which will be held May 19-23 in Panama City, marks a historic milestone as the first Climate Week strategically aligned with the intergovernmental process under the UN Climate Convention and the Paris Agreement. As government officials, business leaders, and civil society convene to drive climate action, the Nature Summit will stand as the premier high-level platform to forge public-private-philanthropic partnerships, mobilize capital, and align investments with global climate policy frameworks. By connecting governments with investors and industry leaders, the Nature Summit ensures that the commitments made at Global Climate Week translate into real-world impact, financing, and implementation at scale.“Panama is not just hosting the Nature Summit—we are setting the stage for a new economic era where nature is the most valuable asset class. With more than 50% of our ocean and 30% of our land protected, we are proving that conservation and capital can work hand in hand,” said Juan Carlos Navarro, Panama’s Minister of Environment. “We are calling on leaders of the nature-based economy to join us as we forge partnerships that will impact the trajectory of our planet."The Nature Summit is co-hosted by PVBLIC Foundation, a global leader in developing partnerships and programs in the multilateral arena. As part of PVBLIC Foundation’s involvement, the Family Offices for Sustainable Development (FOSD), an initiative established by the UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund and PVBLIC Foundation, will be mobilizing influential family offices and investment leaders who are shaping the future of nature-based economies and resilient prosperity.“The Nature Summit is a strategic intervention to accelerate systemic change,” stated Sergio Fernandez de Cordova, Executive Chairman of PVBLIC Foundation. “Nature and conservation must equate to value creation. We can no longer afford solutions that fail to both protect nature and drive economic progress. Through high-level partnerships, investment pipelines, and initiatives like the Development Bank for Resilient Prosperity (DBRP), we will ensure that nature-based solutions receive the visibility and support they need to create lasting impact at scale.” Global Resilience Partners (GRP) , a key architect of the Nature Summit, specializes in designing high-level events and developing cross-sector partnerships that achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By connecting governments, philanthropists, and private sector leaders, GRP bridges the gap between policy commitments and tangible action, ensuring that solutions for global challenges are effectively scaled and financed. With a leadership team experienced in convening world leaders, structuring high-impact collaborations, and catalyzing investment in sustainable innovation, GRP curates partnerships that accelerate commercialization and drive systemic change.“The Nature Summit is designed as a catalyst for action—bringing together influential leaders to align strategies, accelerate partnerships, and drive investment into nature-based solutions,” said Lord Fatafehi Fakafanua, Vice Chair of Global Resilience Partners and Speaker of Parliament for the Kingdom of Tonga. "By fostering collaboration and mobilizing capital with strategic stakeholders, we are laying the foundation in the lead up to COP30 for a nature-positive global economy that prioritizes both environmental resilience and sustainable growth."A key highlight of the summit is the participation of Robert Mærsk Uggla, Chairman of the Board for Maersk, who will bring a critical perspective on decarbonizing global trade and maritime logistics. His insights will help shape discussions on the future of sustainable shipping, blue ports, and integrating nature-based solutions into global supply chains.As the world approaches the pivotal 2025 UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil—recognized as the “Nature COP”—the Nature Summit will stand as the defining global platform for private sector and philanthropic leaders to engage directly with governments and one another to scale climate solutions. Against the backdrop of escalating climate challenges and shifting global policy landscapes, this summit will act as a critical bridge between commitments and execution - ensuring that Global Climate Week delivers tangible, lasting impact through cross-sector collaboration.Call to Action: Leaders from across government, business, and philanthropy who are committed to advancing the nature-based economy are invited to express their interest in attending by visiting www.naturesummit.org About Panama Ministry of Environment:The Ministry of Environment of Panama, led by Minister Juan Carlos Navarro, is the government institution responsible for the conservation, protection, and sustainable management of Panama’s natural resources. Committed to climate action and environmental resilience, the ministry develops and implements policies that advance biodiversity conservation, renewable energy, and sustainable development to safeguard Panama’s ecosystems for future generations.About PVBLIC Foundation:PVBLIC Foundation is an innovative non-profit organization that mobilizes media, data, and technology for sustainable development and social impact around the world. PVBLIC connects public, private, and nonprofit sectors, plugging innovations into social agendas and helping governments, NGOs, and intergovernmental organizations amplify their impact through original programs, creative partnerships, and strategic donor funds. The foundation has managed programs and partnerships that have reached more than a billion people in 125 countries.About SDG News:SDG News is the official media partner for the Nature Summit, dedicated to amplifying key insights and breakthrough solutions during the historic forum. 