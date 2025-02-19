MPD Searching for Suspects in Burglary Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a burglary in Northwest.

On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at approximately 4:11 a.m., the suspects forcibly entered a business in the 6300 block of Chillum Place, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property before fleeing the scene.

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/YIh58r45YfE

Anyone who can identify these suspects, this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25024308

###