Hunter Safety Reimagined: Recademics.com Gains IHEA Approval for Online Course

Recademics.com earns IHEA accreditation, partnering with Outdoorclass and RMEF to bridge safety training with real-world hunting success

This accreditation not only affirms the quality of our safety curriculum but also highlights our commitment to helping hunters thrive in the field.” — Mitch Strobl

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recademics.com proudly announces its accreditation by the International Hunter Education Association (IHEA), marking a pivotal step in the evolution of hunter education. This endorsement solidifies Recademics.com as the newest official provider of online hunter education, offering a unique platform that goes beyond traditional safety training by equipping students with field-ready skills through its exclusive partnership with Outdoorclass.com and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF).

"We are honored to have our course recognized by the International Hunter Education Association - USA," said Mitch Strobl, Co-Founder of Recademics.com. "This accreditation not only affirms the quality of our safety curriculum but also highlights our commitment to helping hunters thrive in the field. By partnering with Outdoorclass.com, we’re creating a seamless bridge between the classroom and real-world success."

The Recademics.com hunter education course covers a wide range of topics essential for safe hunting, including firearm safety, wildlife conservation, hunting laws, and even survival skills. The course is designed to be engaging and interactive, featuring multimedia content, quizzes, and practical exercises to reinforce learning. Through a strategic partnership with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s Outdoorclass.com, students can also access over 180 continued education chapters featuring over 24 hours of specific how-to information. Led by industry experts such as Randy Newberg, Corey Jacobsen, Remi Warren, John Barklow and many more. Students now have everything they need, from safety education and certification to specialized species-specific courses aimed at teaching skills for success in the field.

“After extensive user testing, we decided to invest deeply into live-action video,” added Jake Waldrop, Co-Founder of Recademics.com. “Live-action video, as opposed to cartoons or animations, replicates the classroom experience and real-life applications hunters will encounter in the field. Hunter education started in the classroom, led by volunteers and state agency administrators. This hands-on experience is what many of us experienced over the years. However, learning styles are changing, and it’s important that we work with state agencies to offer all types of learning opportunities, both classroom and online, and in some cases, even mixing the two. This ensures that students have options and can choose a course based on their learning style.”

Recademics.com features over 50 videos, all intentionally produced to show students the best practices when in the field and on the mountain. With the convenience of online access, students can complete the course at their own pace, making it ideal for busy individuals and those in remote areas. Upon successfully completing the course, Recademics.com connects students with various “what’s next” steps, including in-person classes offered by their respective state agency, in-person mentoring opportunities through www.learnhunting.org, and continued education courses with Outdoorclass.com.

"We’re very excited about this partnership with Recademics," added Randy Newberg, Founder of Outdoorclass.com. "Hunter education is the foundation, teaching safe hunting practices and conservation awareness. This partnership reflects our shared goal of promoting responsible hunting practices and preserving the tradition of hunting for future generations. That’s why we’ve compiled over 24 hours worth of continuing education courses, teaching students how to hunt specific species, care for wild game meat, and advance their skills in the kitchen. Hunter education students receive 30% off of their Outdoorclass.com subscription by using code HUNTERED.”

For more information about the Recademics.com or Outdoorclass.com courses, please contact Mitch Strobl at mitch@recademics.com, or Riza Lesser RLesser@rmef.org respectively.

About Recademics.com Built and based in the USA, Recademics.com is a founder-funded and operated online platform focused on outdoor recreational safety. With a commitment to high-quality education and accessibility, Recademics.com offers comprehensive and engaging courses that meet the highest standards in hunter education.

About Outdoorclass.com: Outdoorclass.com is the leading streaming platform dedicated to hunting, calling, scouting, survival, cooking and other core outdoor skills. Outdoorclass.com allows new and veteran hunters alike to hone their skills with insights from the most trusted voices in the outdoors such as Randy Newberg, Corey Jacobsen, Remi Warren, John Barklow and others regarded as experts in their field.

About IHEA - USA: The International Hunter Education Association (IHEA) is a non-profit organization that promotes hunter education and safety worldwide. IHEA sets the standards for hunter education programs and supports the efforts of state wildlife agencies and other partners in delivering high-quality education to hunters.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.