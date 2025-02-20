Microamp to Showcase the Capabilities of 5G mmWave Networks at MWC Barcelona 2025

Microamp will demonstrate the full capabilities of its 5G mmWave networks at MWC Barcelona 2025. The company will conduct live demos of their solutions.

WARSAW, POLAND, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microamp, a global leader in 5G mmWave technology, will demonstrate the full capabilities of its 5G mmWave networks at MWC Barcelona 2025. The company will conduct live demonstrations and showcase its complete portfolio of solutions.At the Microamp booth (Hall 5, Stand 5G11), visitors will experience a real-time presentation of the company's 5G mmWave technology, with an ongoing iPerf test demonstrating Microamp's network performance. A key highlight will be a live demo of 4K video wireless streaming of near-zero latency, showcasing the technology's practical applications in industrial monitoring and media production scenarios."At MWC Barcelona 2025, we're not just showcasing technology – we're demonstrating how our 5G mmWave solutions are already transforming wireless connectivity across industries," said Dawid Kuchta, CEO of Microamp. "Our networks deliver unmatched performance, combining multi-gigabit throughput with near-zero latency while maintaining excellent economics. We're excited to show the industry how this technology enables new use cases and creates opportunities for enterprises, system integrators, and mobile network operators worldwide."Explore Microamp 5G mmWave Product PortfolioDuring the event, Microamp will present its comprehensive hardware portfolio, including the CellBox Air and CellBox Lite 5G mmWave Radio series and 5G mmWave CPEs, alongside end-to-end solutions such as private networks, fixed wireless access, 5G mmWave mobile broadband, and 5G mmWave backhaul. Technical experts will be available throughout the event to discuss specific implementation scenarios and explore partnership opportunities.Microamp’s partners will also feature the company's technology throughout the event. For example, the Microasmp’s O-RU will be displayed at the Sumitomo Electric Industries booth (Hall 6 Stand 6E54) as part of their proprietary indoor 5G mmWave DAS solution.“We are confident that mmWave will become a critical foundation for cellular networks in the near future,” says Kazutaka Kawamoto, General Manager, Information Network R&D Center at Sumitomo Electric Industries. “With this vision, we are developing an ultra-compact millimeter-wave-ready distributed antenna system to play a key role in this transformation. This year, we are excited to showcase this system at MWC 2025 Barcelona. This achievement has been greatly supported by Microamp's flexible solutions, and we sincerely appreciate their significant contribution.”About MicroampMicroamp is a leading tech innovator designing and delivering multi-gigabit and ultra-low latency 5G mmWave wireless networks based on purpose-built radios. The company merges deep tech know-how and a broad portfolio of technology partners, empowering industries, system integrators, MNOs, DSPs, governments, and research institutions with new dimensions of wireless connectivity.Microamp's cutting-edge networks enable the implementation of the most bandwidth-hungry and technologically advanced use cases across verticals such as energy, mining, logistics, production, entertainment, and public service.

