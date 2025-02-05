Microamp Presents Military-Grade Data Security with Encrypted 5G mmWave Networks

Microamp released a solution brief on how organizations can achieve maximum security without compromising network performance for mission-critical operations.

WARSAW, POLAND, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microamp, in collaboration with Thales and Druid Software, has released a comprehensive solution brief detailing its military-grade encrypted 5G mmWave network, which delivers superior performance while adhering to the highest security standards.The solution brief showcases how organizations can achieve maximum security without compromising network performance for mission-critical operations. Microamp has demonstrated that implementing AES-256 GCM network encryption has a negligible impact on the performance of the Microamp 5G mmWave network.This end-to-end solution enables organizations to implement robust security measures without sacrificing the multi-gigabit throughput and near-zero latency required for demanding applications."Our extensive testing confirms that organizations no longer need to choose between security and performance in their mission-critical networks," said Marcin Góralczyk, CTO and co-founder of Microamp. "By integrating Thales' military-grade encryptors with our high-performance 5G mmWave network, we've created a solution that delivers both maximum security and uncompromised performance in a rapidly deployable package."The solution integrates Microamp's advanced 5G mmWave Cellbox Air gNodeB with Thales CN6140 encryptors, which secure N2/N3 interfaces, along with Druid Software's scalable Raemis™ core network platform. This results in a fully secure end-to-end network, ideal for:- Defense and military tactical communications- Emergency response and crisis management- Critical infrastructure protection- Secure government and public institution networks- High-security enterprise applicationsThe encrypted Microamp 5G mmWave network features a modular architecture, allowing for rapid deployment within hours and seamless adaptation to the specific requirements of mission-critical operations.The full solution brief, Building Secure, Multi-Gigabit Networks for Mission-Critical Connectivity, is available on Microamp's website For commercial enquires, please contact hello@microamp-solutions.com

