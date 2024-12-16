Microamp and Radisys Forge Strategic Alliance Advancing the Development of Open RAN-compliant 5G mmWave Solution

Microamp, a global leader in 5G mmWave, and Radisys, a forerunner in open telecom, announce a partnership to transform the deployment of 5G mmWave networks.

By integrating Radisys' RAN expertise with our radio technology, we've created a solution that delivers unprecedented performance and reliability for Customers across all industries.” — Dawid Kuchta, CEO of Microamp

WARSAW, POLAND, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microamp, a global leader in 5G mmWave technology, and Radisys Corporation, a forerunner in open telecom solutions, announce their strategic partnership set to transform the deployment of high-performance, Open RAN-compliant 5G mmWave networks.ADVANCING MMWAVE TECHNOLOGY TOGETHERThe partnership combines Microamp's innovative Open RAN 5G mmWave radio technology with Radisys' state-of-the-art 5G RAN, creating a powerful solution that pushes the boundaries of wireless connectivity. Microamp's radio units, now powered by Radisys' advanced L2 and L3 RAN layers, deliver superior performance with broadband capabilities up to 1GHz and advanced beamforming technology.This collaboration has already yielded significant technological achievements, including enhanced EIRP power up to 67 dBm, providing unmatched signal stability across various weather conditions. The integrated solution enables multi-gig connectivity in dense urban environments, supporting both mobility applications and Fixed Wireless Access deployments.TESTIMONIALS TO THE PARTNERSHIP"Our partnership with Radisys marks a significant milestone in advancing Open RAN 5G mmWave technology," said Microamp's CEO Dawid Kuchta. "By integrating Radisys' RAN expertise with our radio technology, we've created a solution that delivers unprecedented performance and reliability for Customers across all industries."“We are pleased to partner with Microamp to deliver a 5G ORAN mmWave solution that sets new high-performance standards for wireless connectivity," said Munish Chhabra, Head of the Mobility Software and Services Business Unit at Radisys. "This collaboration will enable ultra-fast data speeds, low latency, and high capacity for next-generation applications, enhancing mobile and fixed wireless access experiences for FWA, VR, and more while driving innovation across industries."ABOUT MICROAMPMicroamp is a leading tech innovator designing and delivering multi-gigabit and ultra-low latency 5G mmWave wireless networks based on purpose-built radios. The company merges deep tech know-how and a broad portfolio of technology partners, empowering industries, system integrators, MNOs, DSPs, governments, and research institutions with new dimensions of wireless connectivity.Microamp's cutting-edge networks enable the implementation of the most bandwidth-hungry and technologically advanced use cases across verticals such as energy, mining, logistics, production, entertainment, and public service.For more information, visit www.microamp-solutions.com ABOUT RADISYSRadisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and services. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware, enabling service providers to drive open digital transformation. Radisys offers an end-to-end solutions portfolio, from digital endpoints to disaggregated and open access and core solutions to immersive digital applications and engagement platforms. Its world-class and experienced network services organization delivers full lifecycle services to help service providers build and operate highly scalable and high-performance networks at optimum total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.