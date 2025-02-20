STEVE SIDD SELECTED AS TOP GMD & FOOD SERVICE SPECIALIST OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Steve Sidd member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas this December

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Sidd, Top Group Managing Director of CATERING HQ, was recently selected as Top GMD & Food Service Specialist of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith almost three decades of experience in the hospitality and catering industry, Steve has proven himself as a dynamic leader with a hands-on approach to business. He has directed catering operations across numerous high-profile venues, from local clubs to large-scale organizations, overseeing everything from business planning to staff training and consistently delivering exceptional dining experiences. His expertise spans project management, concept development, and performance optimization, with a unique focus on community engagement. Steve is particularly passionate about improving and supporting the hospitality industry, ensuring that his businesses operate with efficiency, creativity, and a family-first mentality.Steve has transformed struggling businesses into thriving successes throughout his career, using his deep industry knowledge and personal involvement in each venue. His work spans multiple roles, including managing catering services for several clubs and restaurants and offering his expertise as a consultant to global hospitality businesses. Steve's approach blends strategic innovation with a strong commitment to his team, offering staff ownership stakes and fostering a culture of shared growth.Steve's consulting services are sought after worldwide, where he applies his vast experience to help other businesses achieve operational excellence while always remaining personally invested in the success of his ventures.Steve has extensive experience in the catering and hospitality industry, spanning over 28 years. He has held leadership roles such as Group Managing Director at Catering HQ and Director of Catering for multiple venues and clubs across New South Wales. He has also provided consulting services to the tourism, leisure, and food sectors, with a focus on risk management, profitability, and project management. His career highlights include working with high-profile companies, managing catering services at prominent clubs, and offering expert advice to help businesses grow and innovate in the hospitality industry.Before embarking on his professional journey, Steve Sidd studied at Davidson High School and pursued courses in Hospitality Management, Business Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services. This paved the way for his successful career in the hospitality and catering industry.Throughout his illustrious career, Steve Sidd has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, Mr. Sidd will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December for his selection as Top GMD & Food Service Specialist of the Year 2025The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Sidd for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Steve is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Steve attributes his success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, He hopes to inspire others to get into the field.For more information, please visit: www.stevesidd.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.