Own a Piece of Oz: Al Hirschfeld’s Iconic 1939 Lobby Card Takes Center Stage as Wicked Fans Flock to the Franchise

Wizard of Oz Lobby Card

Discover American cartoonist Al Hirschfeld’s original movie theatre promotional artwork for the 1939 Wizard of Oz.

Vintage movie posters like this have become a growing trend, allowing fans to bring a piece of movie history into their homes.” — Grey Smith, Propstore’s U.S. Poster Director.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, a global leader in entertainment memorabilia auctions, is set to offer an iconic piece of cinematic history in its upcoming $1.5 million online poster auction: a rare 11x14-inch title lobby card from The Wizard of Oz (1939). Originally displayed in movie theaters to promote the film’s debut, this vintage promotional piece showcases one of the film’s most striking images featuring key cast members. With its rarity, the lobby card is expected to fetch between $5,000 and $10,000.With Wicked (2024) taking center stage as a major cinematic event, this classic relic from the original The Wizard of Oz (1939)—the story that inspired Wicked—takes on even more significance. One of the most beloved musical films of all time, The Wizard of Oz remains a cornerstone of classic Hollywood, and this remarkable title lobby card captures the magic of its iconic characters. This visually striking piece has undergone minor touchups to present its rich Technicolor vibrancy, featuring full-color portraits of Judy Garland, Bert Lahr, Ray Bolger, Frank Morgan, and Jack Haley.“This lobby card is a true gem for collectors and fans of The Wizard of Oz,” said Grey Smith, Propstore’s U.S. Poster Director. “Not only does it offer a tangible connection to one of cinema’s most beloved classics, but it also serves as a timeless piece of art. Vintage movie posters like this have become a growing trend, allowing fans to bring a piece of movie history into their homes, transforming any space with the magic of vintage cinema, transporting you to a golden era of filmmaking. Owning such a piece of legacy is an extraordinary opportunity for any enthusiast.”The auction, featuring more than 900 posters from beloved movies like Dracula, Frankenstein, Superman and King Kong and expected to fetch more than $1.5 million, will include live online bidding on March 7, and online bidding available on March 8 for fans and collectors around the world.REGISTRATIONS OPEN ON FEBRUARY 5, 2025, AT:# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalogue images, case studies and interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comRegistration open on February 5, 2025, at: propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/437Download link to images: https://we.tl/t-bppPPILmbf Please credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Widely regarded as the highest accolade for business success in the UK, the King's Award for Enterprise recognizes British companies that have excelled in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

