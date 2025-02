Strategic Partnership Established

Collaboration to Elevate Pharmacy Business Transformation

With today’s evolving pharmacy landscape, efficiency, accuracy, and patient-centric care are more critical than ever.” — Eric Holland, Business Unit Manager, Eyecon | RxSafe

VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eyecon | RxSafe, a leader in pharmacy automation and compliance packaging, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with PharmaComplete and the LTC@Home Network to enhance pharmacy business transformation. This collaboration integrates cutting-edge automation, operational efficiency, and expert consulting to help pharmacies streamline workflows, improve patient outcomes, and drive sustainable growth.RxSafe’s innovative compliance packaging solutions, including RapidPakRx with 'tear anywhere' pouch packaging and RapidCardRx, both with visual verification, provide pharmacies with a seamless approach to accuracy, adherence, and efficiency. To further strengthen these services, RxSafe is integrating the expertise of Paul Shelton and PharmaComplete, offering advanced consulting services tailored for long-term care at home.Paul Shelton, an expert in pharmacy operations and automation, has helped pharmacies scale their businesses while improving profitability. Through PharmaComplete and the LTC@Home Pharmacy Network, he develops innovative models to support patients at home, reduce hospitalizations, and enhance care.“With today’s evolving pharmacy landscape, efficiency, accuracy, and patientcentric care are more critical than ever,” said Eric Holland, Business Unit Manager of Eyecon | RxSafe. “By combining Eyecon | RxSafe’s advanced automation with Paul Shelton’s consulting expertise, we are equipping pharmacies with a comprehensive strategy to expand their impact and future-proof their business.Join us in Booth #6 with PharmaComplete and the LTC@Home Network, featuring Paul Shelton, at AtriumX on February 28th in Orlando, FL. Together, we’ll be showcasing innovative solutions in pharmacy automation and medication management.

