Eyecon | RxSafe and Medsense Health Announce Strategic Partnership

Eyecon-RxSafe's partnership with Medsense Health will enhance adherence and create revenue opportunities for pharmacies.

We are excited to partner with Medsense Health to provide pharmacies with a tech-driven solution that optimizes prescription fulfillment and ensures that medications are being taken correctly.” — Eric Holland,Business Unit Manager, Eyecon | RxSafe

VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eyecon and RxSafe, LLC., leaders in pharmacy automation, are proud to announce a strategic partnership with Medsense Health , an innovative provider of remote medication adherence solutions. This collaboration brings together advanced visual precision counting technology, state-of-the-art pouch packaging and intelligent adherence monitoring to support patients with chronic conditions and their medication management.With Eyecon’s visual precision counting, RxSafe’s adherence packaging solutions, and Medsense Health’s real-time adherence tracking, pharmacies can now streamline dispensing workflows while ensuring patients remain on track with their prescribed medications. This integrated approach not only aims to reduce medication errors, improve patient outcomes, and enhance pharmacy efficiency, but also creates an additional revenue stream for the pharmacy.“We are excited to partner with Medsense Health to provide pharmacies with a seamless, tech-driven solution that not only optimizes prescription fulfillment but also ensures that medications are being taken correctly,” said Eric Holland Business Unit Manager at Eyecon | RxSafe. “This collaboration is a significant step toward a more connected and effective pharmacy ecosystem.”Find Eyecon, RxSafe, and Medsense Health together at AtriumX - February 28th, Orlando FL, where we’ll be showcasing our latest innovations in pharmacy automation and medication adherence. Stop by our booth to see how this partnership is shaping the future of pharmacy careFor more information on this partnership, visit rxsafe.com.About EyeconEyecon’s Visual Precision Counting technology ensures fast, accurate prescription dispensing, reducing errors and improving efficiency for pharmacies nationwide.About RxSafeRxSafe is a leader in pharmacy automation, providing innovative solutions that improve operational efficiency, medication adherence, and patient safety.About Medsense HealthMedsense Health specializes in remote medication adherence solutions, leveraging sensor technology and real-time data insights to support patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers.

